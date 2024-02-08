Selling Put Options: An Intriguing Strategy for Zeta Global Holdings Corp Investors

In the ever-shifting landscape of investments, a unique opportunity has emerged for those eyeing Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA). Rather than buying shares at the current market price of $9.82, an alternative strategy is gaining traction: selling put options.

Advertisment

The Allure of the September Put Option

The option for September, specifically at the $7.50 strike price, is the focal point of this strategy. Currently, it has a bid of 45 cents. By selling this put, investors could potentially yield a 6% return on the $7.50 commitment, translating to an impressive annualized rate of 9.7%.

However, it's essential to understand that selling a put option does not offer the same upside potential as owning the shares outright. The seller would only acquire the shares if the option is exercised, which happens if the share price drops below the strike price. In this case, the effective purchase price would be $7.05 per share, factoring in the premium received.

Advertisment

Assessing Risk and Reward

To fully grasp the potential risks and rewards of this strategy, a chart displaying Zeta Global Holdings Corp's past twelve months of trading activity serves as a valuable reference. The $7.50 strike price is marked, providing a visual aid for investors.

The stock's historical volatility is another crucial factor to consider. Based on the last 251 trading days and the current share price, it stands at 51%. This figure can help investors assess the likelihood of the share price falling below the strike price.

Advertisment

Market Activity and Put-Call Ratio

In the broader context of market activity, the put-to-call ratio among S&P 500 components was 0.75 for the day. This figure is higher than the long-term median of 0.65, indicating a higher-than-expected number of put buyers in options trading.

For those interested in exploring additional put options strategies and expirations, resources are available on the StockOptionsChannel.com website.

As we navigate the complex world of investments, understanding the nuances of strategies such as selling put options can provide a competitive edge. While it may not offer the same upside potential as owning shares outright, it presents an intriguing alternative for those willing to explore its potential rewards and risks.