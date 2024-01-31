SellersFi Joins Forces with Amazon Lending to Empower E-Commerce Businesses with $10M Credit Lines

SellersFi, a financial services firm specializing in e-commerce financing, has entered into a partnership with Amazon Lending to offer credit lines of up to $10 million to eligible sellers. Concentrating on larger sellers with annual revenues exceeding $4 million, the initiative is crafted to assist in scaling up operations. SellersFi leverages a cash-flow-based underwriting system capable of setting up businesses with credit lines within 72 hours.

Collaboration to Bolster E-commerce Operations

The credit lines are facilitated through a $300 million credit facility led by Citi and asset manager Fasanara Capital for SellersFi. However, it is noteworthy that Citi does not maintain a direct relationship with Amazon Lending. SellersFi joins the ranks of Marcus by Goldman Sachs, Parafin, and Lendistry as one of four third-party partners authorized to offer credit products to Amazon sellers. These partnerships have emerged as a strategy for banks to broaden their business horizons through embedded finance, while simultaneously aiding Amazon in retaining sellers within its ecosystem against rivals such as PayPal, American Express, and Shopify.

SellersFi's Expansion Plans

With its focus on the distinctive financing needs of e-commerce companies, SellersFi is broadening its product offerings. The firm has plans to introduce business checking and savings accounts. SellersFi's technology keeps tabs on performance trends over time to manage the risks associated with lending to e-commerce businesses. This novel approach to business financing highlights the blurring lines between technology and traditional financial services—a testament to the evolving narrative of business operations in the digital age.

Implications for the E-commerce Sector

This partnership is a powerful testament to the changing landscape of e-commerce financing. The availability of larger lines of credit can serve as a lifeline for e-commerce businesses, empowering them to scale operations and achieve their growth objectives. The SellersFi-Amazon Lending partnership reflects a shared commitment to providing accessible financial tools and flexible capital access to businesses. With SellersFi's AI-driven credit scoring models and integration with e-commerce platforms, eligible sellers can access broader lines of credit, strengthening the commitment to providing sellers with greater opportunities for business growth.