Self Storage: A Resilient Force in Commercial Real Estate

Self storage is proving to be an unyielding force in the commercial real estate market, even as higher interest rates and market volatility continue to challenge various asset classes. Millennials, in particular, are driving this trend, with a growing number turning to self storage facilities to meet their needs.

A Surge in Self Storage Facilities

The United States has seen a significant increase in the number of self storage facilities in recent years. This surge can be attributed to the diverse cash flow, turnkey management, and controlled expenses that characterize the asset class. Moreover, the continued demand for storage solutions in most submarkets is a testament to its resilience.

While there has been some softening in the Plains states outside major primary markets, high barriers to entry and a lack of developable sites in desired markets have prevented overbuilding in primary coastal markets. With new development expected to cool further due to higher costs and limited land availability, the demand for self storage in high-density urban areas remains robust.

Florida: A Hotspot for Self Storage

Florida, in particular, has emerged as a hotspot for self storage, with cities like Orlando, Miami, Jacksonville, and St. Petersburg witnessing a significant increase in facilities. The surge in supply has led to a decrease in rent prices, making storage more affordable for consumers.

Ocala, in Marion County, has also seen a surge in sales of self-storage facilities, further highlighting the demand for this asset class. Store Space Self Storage in Waco, Texas, is an example of a modern, clean facility offering affordable solutions with climate-controlled and standard drive-up storage units.

An Emerging Opportunity: Boat and RV Storage

An emerging opportunity in the self storage sector is boat and RV storage facilities in secondary and tertiary markets. These facilities not only cater to a growing demand but also allow for alternative energy generation, further contributing to their appeal.

Financing options are available to help struggling projects, with terms tailored to borrowers' needs. Five-year debt is the preferred term for most, reflecting the continued confidence in the self storage sector.

The resilience of self storage in the commercial real estate market is a testament to its strength as an asset class. Despite the challenges posed by higher interest rates and market volatility, the demand for self storage solutions continues to grow, driven by factors such as diversified cash flow, turnkey management, and controlled expenses. With an emerging opportunity in boat and RV storage facilities and financing options available to help struggling projects, the future of self storage looks bright.

As a millennial myself, I have witnessed firsthand the increasing need for storage solutions. Whether it's downsizing, moving, or simply needing extra space, self storage has become an essential part of modern life. And with the continued growth and innovation in the sector, it's clear that self storage is here to stay.

