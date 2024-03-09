Self-Paying Tertiary Students Lead in University Debts, Surpassing Nsfas Funded Peers

Recent findings have revealed a significant financial strain on South Africa's higher education system, highlighting that self-paying students and those with bursaries are now the primary contributors to university debt.

This insight comes amid ongoing discussions about student loan forgiveness and the financial sustainability of tertiary institutions. With an average of 42% of students at the seven largest universities funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas), a staggering 75% of outstanding university debt falls on the shoulders of those who self-finance their education or rely on bursaries.

Understanding the Debt Discrepancy

The disparity in debt accumulation between self-paying students and those funded by Nsfas raises questions about the adequacy of current funding models and the broader implications for access to higher education.

This situation underscores the challenges faced by students who, without the support of Nsfas, bear the brunt of rising tuition fees and associated costs. The financial burden on these students often extends beyond their university years, affecting their creditworthiness and limiting their post-graduation opportunities.