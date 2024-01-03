Self-Built Homes: A Solution to the UK’s Housing Shortage

The National Custom and Self Build Association (NaCSBA) released a report, endorsed by Saffron for Intermediaries, spotlighting the untapped potential of self-built homes in addressing the UK’s housing shortage. The report reveals that self-commissioned homes, which constitute a mere 7% of the UK housing supply, significantly underperform when compared to their 40% contribution in other developed nations.

Underestimation of Self-Build Homes Demand

The NaCSBA’s data indicates a considerable underestimation of the demand for self-build homes. Between 2019 and 2022, independent reports identified 83,000 potential self-builders, a figure vastly exceeding the 29,697 registered on the Right to Build Registers. This disparity underscores the lack of efficient mechanisms to gauge actual interest in self-build projects.

Obstacles in the Path of Self-Build Homes

The report identifies the shortage of building plots, limited financing, lack of education, and ineffective policies as primary obstacles thwarting the growth of self-built homes. It urges the government to create home policies that do not impede or create uncertainty for self-builders, and to ensure they have access to viable options.

Saffron for Intermediaries’ Commitment

As a NaCSBA member, Saffron for Intermediaries has pledged to champion the cause of self-built homes. It promises to offer flexible financing solutions to facilitate the construction of these homes. Additionally, Connect for Intermediaries has included Saffron Building Society in its lender panel, thereby providing advisers with access to a wide range of mortgage products suitable for the self-employed, buy-to-let, and self-build clients.