SelectQuote Surpasses Expectations with Q2 Earnings, Raises 2024 Outlook

SelectQuote, a leading provider of personalized insurance solutions, announced its fiscal second-quarter earnings, exceeding expectations for the fourth straight quarter. The earnings call was spearheaded by CEO Tim Danker and CFO Ryan Clement. They highlighted the company's growth in both the core senior and healthcare services businesses.

Growth in Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

The company reported a 27% year-over-year increase in consolidated revenue and a 6% growth in adjusted EBITDA. The Senior division of SelectQuote saw significant growth in policy and lifetime value (LTV), contributing to the overall success of the company.

Healthcare Services Division's Performance

On the other hand, the Healthcare Services division, led by SelectRx, doubled its revenue year-over-year to $112 million for the quarter. This substantial increase indicates the growing impact of the healthcare sector on the company's overall performance.

Strategic Shift and Successful Outcomes

SelectQuote has strategically shifted focus towards leveraging its experienced agent sales force and optimizing marketing spend. This resulted in a revenue to customer acquisition cost (CAC) ratio that is now over four times higher than two years ago. The company also saw a significant increase in the number of members in its SelectRx program, with nearly 63,000 members, surpassing the original full-year expectation.

Future Prospects

The company plans to approach breakeven free cash flow for fiscal 2024 and expects cash flow generation to expand as healthcare services continue to scale. In light of these results, SelectQuote has raised its revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook for fiscal 2024. The company's consistent performance and strategic decisions have positioned it for sustainable growth in the coming years.