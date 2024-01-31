Selective Insurance Group Posts Strong Financial Performance for 2023, Crosses $4B in Premiums

Selective Insurance Group Inc. has announced robust financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, showcasing significant growth in net premiums written (NPW) and net investment income. The company's performance, marked by a combined ratio of 93.7 for the quarter, underscores its strong underwriting performance, and denotes a 17% surge in NPW across all insurance segments. The non-GAAP operating return on equity (ROE) for the quarter stood at 18.2%.

Annual Performance & Milestones

For the full year, Selective reported a net income per diluted common share of $5.84, and a non-GAAP operating income per diluted common share of $5.89. The annual ROE was 14.3% and non-GAAP operating ROE was 14.4%, marking a decade-long streak of double-digit non-GAAP operating ROE. Notably, the company crossed the $4 billion mark in NPW for the first time in its nearly century-long history.

Leadership & Strategic Transitions

Under the stewardship of Chairman, President, and CEO John J. Marchioni, the company has witnessed top line growth, disciplined underwriting, and significant strategic shifts like moving towards the mass affluent market in standard personal lines. The company's standard commercial lines and excess surplus lines performed at or better than the combined ratio target, adding to the growth.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

In the fourth quarter, investment income rose by 20% compared to the same period in 2022, a gain attributed to higher interest rates and active portfolio management. The book value per common share increased by 18% during 2023, driven by net income and a reduction in after-tax net unrealized losses on the fixed income securities portfolio. Despite no share repurchases in 2023, Selective retains the capacity to do so.

Selective Insurance Group has earned recognition as a leading insurance group and an esteemed employer, receiving accolades like Forbes' Best Midsize Employers in 2023 and certification as a Great Place to Work.