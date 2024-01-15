en English
Business

Selective Insurance Group Inc. Demonstrates Consistent Growth in Financial Sector

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:52 am EST
Selective Insurance Group Inc. Demonstrates Consistent Growth in Financial Sector

On January 12, 2024, Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) experienced a marginal rise at the stock market’s opening, marking the start at $101.51, a 1.02% increase from the previous session. The trading day saw the stock fluctuating between a high of $101.99 and a low of $100.89, ultimately closing at $100.65. The stock’s 52-week range has been from $87.66 to $108.18, demonstrating the company’s consistent growth in the Financial sector.

Growth and Performance

Over the last five years, Selective Insurance Group’s sales have seen a steady surge of 8.64%. The company’s average yearly earnings per share growth stands at a robust 16.73%. The productivity of the company’s 2520 employees serves as an appealing factor for investors. The President and CEO’s significant sale on November 9 and a previous sale on August 25 mark recent insider transactions. Insider ownership is at 1.64%, while institutional ownership stands at a significant 84.35%.

Financials and Future Projections

Last quarter, the company reported $1.51 earnings per share, falling $0.07 short of the expected $1.58. Selective Insurance Group’s net margin stands at a positive 6.25%, and its return on equity is 8.16%. Analysts predict earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, and a long-term EPS growth of 23.80% over the next five years. The company’s price to sales ratio is 1.52, and its price to free cash flow is 7.37.

Market Indicators

With a diluted EPS of 5.21, the projections for the next quarter are at 1.92, and 7.77 for the next year. The company’s volume has seen a decrease compared to last year, with a 5-day average volume of 0.21 million. The stock’s 50-day Moving Average stands at $101.57, and the 200-day Moving Average is $100.39. The first resistance level is identified at $102.15, and the first support level is at $101.05.

Selective Insurance Group boasts a market cap of 6.16 billion, with 60,588K shares outstanding, annual sales of 3,558 M, and an annual income of 224,890 K. The company pays a dividend of 1.38, higher than the bottom 25% of all dividend-paying stocks. The company’s P/E ratio is 19.55, indicating that it is trading at a less expensive ratio than the market average.

Business Finance Investments
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

