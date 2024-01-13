Seizing Potential Savings: How Tax Deductions and Credits Can Reduce Your Tax Bill

As the end of the fiscal year looms, understanding the nuances of tax deductions and credits becomes pivotal. The potential to significantly reduce tax liabilities is an opportunity taxpayers can’t afford to miss. For 2023, the standard deduction offers individuals an opportunity to trim taxable income by $13,850. This seemingly modest reduction can amplify into substantial savings.

Delineating Tax Deductions

There are two types of tax deductions: ‘above the line’ and ‘below the line.’ The former are truncated from income prior to calculating the Adjusted Gross Income (AGI). These deductions can be claimed without itemizing and commonly encompass student loan interest and educator expenses. On the other hand, ‘below the line’ deductions are deducted from AGI to ascertain taxable income. These deductions often include mortgage interest and charitable contributions.

Unlocking the Power of Tax Credits

Tax credits are another powerful tool that can lead to a dollar-for-dollar reduction of tax liability. They are classified as refundable, partially refundable, or nonrefundable. Refundable credits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit, can result in a refund greater than the amount of tax paid. Partially refundable credits like the American Opportunity Tax Credit, allow taxpayers to retrieve a portion of the credit back. Nonrefundable credits, however, can only reduce the tax bill to zero and do not result in a refund.

Life Changes and Tax Implications

Changes in life circumstances like having children, pursuing education, or adopting energy-efficient home improvements can influence eligibility for various deductions and credits. Taxpayers need to stay informed and consider these factors when filing taxes to seize potential savings.

The article also discusses the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction, its role in tax fairness, fiscal policy, and the impact of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) on the deduction. As the SALT cap nears its expiration in 2025, understanding these dynamics becomes crucial for both taxpayers and lawmakers.