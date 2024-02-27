SEGRO plc Launches Unique Share Offer for Retail Investors via PrimaryBid, Aiming to Fuel Growth

On February 27, 2024, SEGRO plc, a leading owner, asset manager, and developer of modern warehousing and light industrial property, unveiled a strategic move to expand its shareholder base among retail investors. This initiative, which includes the offer of new ordinary shares via PrimaryBid, marks a notable shift towards inclusivity in investment opportunities, traditionally dominated by institutional investors. Through this dual approach of a retail offer and a non-pre-emptive placing of shares, SEGRO aims to harness the potential of its development projects and acquisitions pipeline while ensuring a robust balance sheet.

Opening Doors to Retail Investors

SEGRO's decision to target UK residents for its retail offer underscores a commitment to democratizing investment in high-value assets. With a minimum subscription amount set at £250, the offer is designed to be accessible to a broad spectrum of investors. Applications are facilitated through the innovative platform of PrimaryBid, as well as its esteemed partners, including AJ Bell, Hargreaves Lansdown, and interactive investor, making the process seamless and user-friendly. This initiative not only reflects SEGRO's dedication to its retail investor base but also aligns with the guidelines of the Pre-Emption Group, advocating for equitable treatment among shareholders.

Strategic Growth and Financial Prudence

The timing of this offer is strategic, coinciding with a period of significant growth opportunities for SEGRO. The proceeds from the share offerings are earmarked for funding development projects and potential acquisitions, critical components of SEGRO's growth strategy. By capitalizing on these opportunities, SEGRO aims to solidify its market position and enhance value for all stakeholders. Furthermore, this financial move is designed to maintain a strong balance sheet, ensuring the company's resilience and stability amidst the dynamic market conditions.

How to Participate in the Offer

Interested retail investors have a narrow window to participate in this unique offering, with the offer set to close no later than 6:30 a.m. on February 28, 2024. The offer price for both the retail and placing shares will be determined following the close of the bookbuilding process, ensuring a fair and transparent allocation of shares. To facilitate a diversified investor base, the offer is contingent upon various conditions, including the successful admission of placing shares and the non-termination of the placing agreement. Investors are encouraged to visit PrimaryBid's website or utilize its app and partner network for detailed information and to access the terms and conditions of the offer.

SEGRO's innovative approach to expanding its investor base through a retail offer via PrimaryBid reflects a strategic endeavor to support its ambitious growth plans. By fostering a more inclusive investment landscape, SEGRO not only empowers individual investors but also secures a financial foundation to pursue development projects and acquisitions. As the company strides forward, this initiative may set a precedent for other corporations to follow, potentially reshaping the dynamics of corporate financing and shareholder engagement.