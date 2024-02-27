SEGRO Launches Equity Fundraising with Retail Offer via PrimaryBid to Fuel Growth

SEGRO plc embarks on an ambitious growth trajectory, announcing a strategic non-preemptive placing of new ordinary shares to fortify its balance sheet and seize emerging development and acquisition opportunities. Through an accelerated bookbuilding process, the initiative is set to culminate with a Retail Offer, inviting UK resident retail investors to partake on equitable terms. This move underscores SEGRO's commitment to value its retail investor base, aligning with Pre-Emption Group guidelines.

Strategic Expansion and Investor Engagement

In a bid to maintain a robust balance sheet while actively pursuing growth avenues, SEGRO has unveiled a Retail Offer for new ordinary shares via PrimaryBid. This initiative not only aims to raise capital for impending development projects and potential acquisitions but also seeks to democratize investment opportunities for retail investors in the UK. By setting a minimum subscription of £250 per investor and ensuring the Retail Shares rank equally with existing Ordinary Shares, SEGRO is laying the groundwork for inclusive participation in its expansion efforts.

Key Details of the Retail Offer

Targeted towards investors resident in the UK, the Retail Offer is poised to close concurrently with the Bookbuilding Process, no later than 6:30 a.m. on 28 February 2024. Potential subscribers can apply through PrimaryBid's website or app, with the assurance of no additional fees or commissions. It's imperative for investors to act promptly, as the offer may close early in case of oversubscription. Furthermore, the Retail Offer is conditioned upon the successful completion of the Placing and the admission of Retail Shares, expected by 1 March 2024.

Future Prospects and Investor Considerations

The proceeds from this equity fundraising endeavor are earmarked for fueling SEGRO's growth strategy, encompassing both new and existing development projects and potential acquisitions. This strategic move not only aims to enhance the company's asset portfolio but also solidifies its financial standing, ensuring long-term sustainability and shareholder value creation. Investors are encouraged to weigh the merits of participating in this offer, considering the potential for both growth and risks inherent in equity investments.

As SEGRO embarks on this pivotal chapter, the Retail Offer represents a significant opportunity for retail investors to contribute to and benefit from the company's growth trajectory. With a clear focus on strategic expansion and investor inclusivity, SEGRO is poised to navigate the future with confidence and resilience.