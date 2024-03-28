Seer Medical's Crisis: Founders Exit, Funding Feud with Breakthrough Victoria

Seer Medical, once celebrated for its innovative epilepsy-monitoring wearable, has hit financial turmoil, leading to the resignation of its board, including figures like Cochlear's Mark Phelps and neurologist Mark Cook. The fallout follows a disputed funding round with the Victorian government's Breakthrough Victoria fund, resulting in a drastic company restructure and job cuts.

Genesis of a Groundbreaker

Founded in 2017, Seer Medical emerged with a mission to revolutionize epilepsy treatment through a home-use wearable device, attracting significant attention and investment. The technology, capable of monitoring and recording brain activity outside hospital settings, promised to improve the lives of the 65 million people worldwide affected by epilepsy. This innovation led to Seer Medical being recognized with prestigious awards and secured a major investment from Breakthrough Victoria to fuel its expansion.

Turning Tides: Funding Frustrations

The company's trajectory took a sharp downturn when Breakthrough Victoria, after initially supporting Seer with a substantial investment, allegedly blocked further funding opportunities and demanded more control. These actions reportedly led to the cancellation of a critical funding round and the resignation of Seer's board in early 2023. Dean Freestone, Seer's co-founder, accused the fund of prioritizing political interests over the company's well-being, jeopardizing the future of their medical breakthrough.

The Aftermath and Looking Ahead

With the company on the brink of administration, Breakthrough Victoria stepped in with a conditional rescue package, which included severe job cuts and a shift in control away from the founders. The situation has ignited a debate about the role of government-controlled venture funds in the startup ecosystem and their impact on innovation. As Seer Medical navigates these turbulent waters, the future of its epilepsy-monitoring technology hangs in the balance, raising important questions about the support and challenges faced by pioneering startups.