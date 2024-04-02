SecZim Proposes Capital Requirement Reduction for SMIs Amid Economic Challenges

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SecZim) has announced a strategic proposal aimed at reducing the capital requirements for securities market intermediaries (SMIs) to bolster their efficiency and profitability. This initiative comes in response to the significant challenges faced by small-to-medium SMIs stemming from the swift depreciation of the local currency, which has depreciated over 90% in the past year and 95% year to date.

Understanding the Proposal's Impact

Under the new proposal, asset managers, including portfolio and collective investment scheme (CIS) managers, would see their required capital base reduced to US$50,000 or 13 weeks of operational expenditure, from the previously mandated US$150,000. For stockbrokers, the requirement would drop to US$30,000 from US$75,000. These adjustments are designed to align the capital adequacy directive issued in 2017 with the prevailing macroeconomic conditions, ensuring that SMIs remain viable and competitive.

Ensuring Market Stability and Trust

SecZim's prudential supervision and surveillance officer, George Nhepera, emphasized that the proposed changes aim not only to alleviate financial pressures on SMIs but also to safeguard the overarching goal of fostering robust financial institutions. Meanwhile, SECZ compliance and risk manager Tariro Musikavanhu highlighted the dire consequences of failing to meet these requirements, including reputational damage, loss of trust, and restricted access to market opportunities. The proposal seeks to mitigate these risks by adjusting capital requirements to a more sustainable level.

Anticipated Outcomes and Future Steps

The proposal is expected to undergo thorough review and consultation with stakeholders to fine-tune the specifics and ensure that it effectively addresses the challenges faced by SMIs without compromising the integrity and stability of Zimbabwe's financial markets. As the proposal moves forward, it promises to mark a significant shift in how SMIs operate, potentially leading to increased innovation, efficiency, and growth within the sector.