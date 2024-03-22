SecZim Champions Financial Literacy During Global Money Week 2023, Targets Youth

The Securities Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SecZim) has embarked on a mission to nurture a financially literate and savvy generation. This initiative gains momentum during Global Money Week, occurring from March 18 to 24, under the theme 'Protect your money, secure your future.' This annual campaign is pivotal in promoting financial education among the youth, aiming to equip them with the skills and knowledge for sound financial decision-making.

Raising Awareness and Building Competence

According to Farai Mpofu, the investor education director at SecZim, the focus is primarily on the youth, acknowledging the global shortfall in financial literacy. The exhibition at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Sports Club, bustling with young, eager minds, serves as a testament to SecZim's commitment. The exhibition not only educates but also immerses the attendees in the basics of financial markets. SecZim's collaboration with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, alongside Higher and Tertiary Education, extends the campaign's reach, ensuring a nationwide educational crusade on financial literacy.

Toolkits for Tomorrow's Investors

SecZim has innovated a toolkit to demystify the capital market for the young learners and educators. Available in English, Shona, and Ndebele, the toolkit caters to a broad audience, making financial education accessible and understandable. Mpofu highlights the toolkit's role in simplifying capital markets, aiming to impart knowledge that can empower the youth to contribute to their wealth and the nation's economic prosperity. This comprehensive guide to the capital markets is a cornerstone of SecZim's educational outreach.

Expanding Horizons Through Education

The approval from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education marks a significant milestone for SecZim, allowing it to introduce financial literacy and capital market awareness programs in schools across Zimbabwe. A recent training session in Masvingo, attended by over 500 learners, underscores the enthusiasm and eagerness for financial education among the youth. This initiative is not just about creating a financially literate generation but about laying the groundwork for informed, responsible citizens capable of making sound financial decisions.

As Global Money Week 2023 unfolds, the efforts of SecZim, in partnership with various educational and regulatory bodies, paint a hopeful picture of the future. A future where the youth, equipped with financial knowledge and skills, can navigate the complexities of the financial world with confidence. This initiative not only promotes financial literacy but also fosters a culture of savings and investment among the younger generation, securing their future and, by extension, the economic future of Zimbabwe.