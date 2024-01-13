en English
Cybersecurity

Security Breach at SEC Results in False Bitcoin ETF Approval Announcement

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:41 pm EST
Security Breach at SEC Results in False Bitcoin ETF Approval Announcement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was the victim of a security breach recently, when an unauthorized individual managed to infiltrate an account associated with the agency. The infiltrator exploited a linked phone number to gain access, an attack made possible due to the account’s lack of two-factor authentication protection. This breach led to a false public statement claiming that the SEC had approved Spot Bitcoin ETFs.

The Fallout of the False Announcement

Shortly after the false approval announcement was disseminated, Bitcoin’s price experienced a temporary surge, spiking to $47,857. However, the price fell shortly after, dropping to $44,545. The misinformation had effectively sent the cryptocurrency market into a momentary frenzy. Chairman Gary Gensler quickly clarified that the SEC account had been ‘compromised’ and that the Spot Bitcoin ETFs were yet to receive approval.

The incident sparked a flurry of reactions from the public. Some accused the SEC of market manipulation, while others speculated that the SEC might have inadvertently released a pending announcement prematurely. These speculations were primarily fueled by the fact that the SEC is expected to reach a decision on the approval of multiple Spot Bitcoin ETFs, including a proposal from Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest and 21shares, by the upcoming Wednesday.

SEC’s Response and Future Implications

In response to the incident, the SEC has been urged by lawmakers to review its cybersecurity preparedness and investigate the matter thoroughly. The SEC confirmed the breach and acknowledged that two-factor authentication was not enabled at the time of the incident. It is currently working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the breach.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for stringent security measures in the digital age. It underscores the importance of multi-factor authentication (MFA) in protecting sensitive information from unauthorized access and manipulation. As the investigation continues, it remains to be seen what impact this incident will have on the SEC’s decision regarding the approval of Spot Bitcoin ETFs and its overall cybersecurity measures.

Cybersecurity Finance United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

