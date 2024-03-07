Securitas Unveils Strategic Progress and Financial Goals at 2023 Investor Day

On March 7, 2024, Securitas' senior leadership team provided a comprehensive update on the company's transformation journey, strategic milestones, and financial objectives during its Investor Day held in Stockholm. The event, aimed at shareholders and potential investors, was also made available through a live webcast, a testament to the company's commitment to transparency and sustainability.

Strategic Transformation and Integration

Securitas, a global leader in security services, is nearing the completion of a significant transformation that began in 2019, with the integration of STANLEY Security as a pivotal move. President and CEO underscored the strategic shift towards improved earnings per share and cash flow as the company reduces its investment levels in 2024. This strategic pivot is expected to solidify Securitas' market position, leveraging its advancements in security technology and data analytics.

Financial Targets and Sustainability Efforts

The company reaffirmed its commitment to achieving its long-term financial targets, including a noteworthy adjustment in its net debt to EBITDA ratio target, now set below 3.0x. This adjustment reflects the impact of items affecting comparability (IAC), showcasing Securitas' prudent financial management and its resilience in navigating market dynamics. Furthermore, the company's strong emphasis on sustainability positions it as a frontrunner in the security industry, aligning its operations with global sustainability standards and stakeholder expectations.

Looking Ahead: Securitas' Roadmap to Success

As Securitas enters the final phase of its transformation, the focus shifts to reaping the benefits of its strategic investments and integration efforts. With a clear roadmap to achieve its financial targets, the company is poised for further improvements in shareholder value. The strategic update provided during the Investor Day highlights Securitas' robust position in the evolving security market and its unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and financial discipline.

Securitas' strategic progress and updated financial goals, outlined during the 2023 Investor Day, reflect the company's determination to lead the security industry towards a more integrated, technology-driven future. With its transformation nearing completion and a clear vision for sustainable growth, Securitas is well on its way to setting new standards in the global security services market.