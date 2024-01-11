en English
Business

Secure 2.0 Act Enables 401(k) Matches for Student Loan Payments

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:28 pm EST
Secure 2.0 Act Enables 401(k) Matches for Student Loan Payments

A new provision in the Secure 2.0 Act of 2022, effective from January 1, 2024, empowers employers to match their employees’ student loan payments with contributions to their 401(k) retirement plans. The initiative targets employees burdened with student loan debt, which often impedes their retirement savings. Notably, the U.S. grapples with outstanding student loan debt exceeding $1.6 trillion, surpassing credit card and auto loan debts. The average loan balance at graduation has tripled since the 1990s.

Matching Contributions – A New Approach

Abbott, a healthcare company, blazed the trail with a 401(k) matching program for student borrowers in 2018, having received a private IRS ruling. The Secure 2.0 Act now allows other employers to implement similar schemes without special authorization. Employers have the liberty to determine the match percentage. For instance, Abbott provides a 5% company contribution to 401(k) plans for employees allocating at least 2% of their pay towards student loan debt.

Benefit Details and Guidelines

The new policy accommodates both federal and private loans. Employees are required to attest to making student loan payments, eliminating the need for proof. Interested employees should contact their human resources departments for information. Employers, on the other hand, can refer to Abbott’s Freedom 2 Save blueprint as a guide to establishing their programs.

Additional Provisions of the SECURE 2.0 Act

The SECURE 2.0 Act encapsulates more than 90 provisions, some of which are slated for implementation in 2024. These include long-term part-time employee eligibility starting in 2024, and Roth dollars being exempted from required minimum distributions. Notably, state and local government workers can contribute more to their 457 plans in 2024 than in 2023. Also, part-time employees logging at least 500 hours per year for three consecutive years must now be provided with 401(k) coverage by their employers, addressing the gap in retirement savings for part-time workers.

Business Finance United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

