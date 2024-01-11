SEC’s Approval of Bitcoin Spot ETFs: A Game Changer for Crypto, Says ‘The Tape’

On the renowned Bloomberg podcast ‘The Tape’, hosts Paul Sweeney and Matt Miller, accompanied by a spectrum of Bloomberg Intelligence analysts, Bloomberg Opinion writers, and influential newsmakers, delve into crucial issues shaping the financial markets and economy. A recent episode captured the attention of many as it broached the subject of the SEC’s anticipated approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs, a development with significant implications for ordinary American investors and the digital asset landscape. The approval has set the stage for Bitcoin ETFs to be listed on heavily regulated exchanges such as Nasdaq, the New York Stock Exchange, and the Chicago Board Options Exchange, marking a historic moment in the chronicle of digital assets.

SEC’s Green Light to Bitcoin ETFs

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has given the nod to the listing and trading of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP) shares. This decision was taken after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia overturned a previous order that disapproved Grayscale’s proposed ETP. The approval, however, is confined to ETPs carrying one non-security commodity, Bitcoin, and incorporates certain protections for investors, including full disclosure requirements and surveillance for deceit and manipulation. The SEC is also concurrently reviewing registration statements for 10 spot Bitcoin ETPs to foster fairness and competition, benefiting investors and the broader market.

Impact on Bitcoin Price and Institutional Investments

Bitcoin prices witnessed a surge following the SEC’s approval of various spot bitcoin ETFs after months of anticipation, including those from ARK Invest, BlackRock, VanEck, among others. Experts predict an influx of institutional investment, contributing to the price boost. The approved Bitcoin ETFs are slated to commence trading soon, with various issuers disclosing their planned fees, ranging from 0.2% to 1.5%. Some experts, however, anticipate some profit-taking following the news.

Significant Milestone for Crypto Industry

The U.S. Securities regulator’s approval of the first U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to track bitcoin, including applications from BlackRock, Ark Investments, 21Shares, Fidelity, Invesco, and VanEck, marks a significant landmark for the crypto industry. This move could potentially attract substantial inflows, possibly reaching 50-100 billion USD this year alone. Despite some officials’ and investor advocates’ concerns about the risks associated with these products, the SEC’s decision signals a shift in its approach to cryptocurrencies.

These ETFs will be listed on Nasdaq, NYSE, and the CBOE, with their assets comprising physical bitcoin purchased from crypto exchanges and held by custodians like Coinbase Global. The approval is seen as an enormous victory for the crypto industry, enhancing its legitimacy and pushing bitcoin further into the mainstream. The SEC has approved the listing and trading of spot bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETPs) for 11 investment companies, making bitcoin investing more accessible to Main Street investors. Despite the SEC Chair Gary Gensler emphasizing the agency’s caution regarding the risks associated with bitcoin and crypto-related products, the approval has been viewed by some crypto advocates as a positive step towards inclusivity and bridging traditional finance with the world of crypto.