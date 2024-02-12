SEC Mulls Regulatory Fee Hike for Philippine Corporations Amid Business Group Concerns

A financial storm is brewing in the Philippines, as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) mulls a significant increase in regulatory fees for registered corporations. This move, intended to fund the commission's plans and programs more efficiently, has stirred concerns among business groups, particularly smaller firms.

A Looming Burden

The SEC, which no longer receives funding from the national government, is considering the fee hike to ensure the sustainability of its services and fulfill its legal mandate. While no timeline has been set for the implementation of the new fees, the commission is fine-tuning the proposal, with SEC Chairman Emilio Aquino expressing openness to possible changes based on feedback from stakeholders.

Aquino said, "We are currently in discussions with major business groups regarding their concerns, and we are taking their feedback into account as we review the proposal."

Opposition from Business Groups

The potential fee increase has been met with strong opposition from various business groups, such as the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. (Philexport). They argue that the hike would be a burden for smaller firms and label it as 'obscene' and 'anti-business.'

Philexport's President, Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr., stated, "We understand the need for the SEC to improve its services, but imposing such a steep increase in fees would hurt the very businesses they are supposed to protect."

Amnesty Program Success

Meanwhile, the SEC recently concluded an amnesty program for noncompliant corporations, which saw around 85,000 companies availing of the scheme. The program allowed corporations to pay reduced penalties for late or non-filing of required documents before the December 2023 deadline.

Despite the program's success, SEC Chairman Aquino acknowledges that some startups have struggled to comply with reportorial requirements.

Aquino admitted, "We recognize that some startups face challenges in complying with our requirements. Our goal is to strike a balance between ensuring compliance and fostering a conducive environment for business growth."

As the SEC continues to review the fee hike proposal, businesses and stakeholders alike await the commission's decision, hoping for a resolution that supports both regulatory efficiency and economic growth.