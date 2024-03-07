SEC Launches Nationwide Investor Clinics to Boost Capital Market, Address Unclaimed Dividends

In a strategic move to bolster investment inflows and address the persistent issue of unclaimed dividends, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced plans to conduct a series of investor clinics across various regions in 2024. This initiative, leveraging the success of a recent intensive three-day clinic in Yobe State, aims to educate investors on crucial financial instruments and processes, including e-dividend registration and dematerialisation of share certificates.

Under the leadership of Danladi Mohammed, the SEC's Zonal Office in Kano spearheaded the recent investor clinic in collaboration with the Gombe State Investment and Property Development Company.

The clinic focused on addressing investors' grievances and concerns, particularly regarding unclaimed dividends. Mohammed highlighted that the initiative is part of a broader effort to enlighten investors about the benefits of embracing modern financial instruments like e-dividend registration, dematerialisation of share certificates, and the direct cash settlement system. This educational approach is expected to empower investors, making it easier for them to navigate the capital market and secure their investments.

Tackling the Challenge of Unclaimed Dividends

Unclaimed dividends have long been a challenge in the capital market, with significant sums remaining unclaimed due to a lack of awareness or understanding of how to claim these dividends. The SEC's initiative to conduct investor clinics nationwide is a proactive measure to address this issue head-on.

By educating investors on the importance of e-dividend registration and the processes involved in claiming dividends, the SEC aims to reduce the volume of unclaimed dividends significantly. This move is not only beneficial for investors but also for the overall health and liquidity of the capital market.