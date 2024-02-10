SEC Issues Warning: Robinson Company and America Mall-PH Push Unlicensed Investment Schemes

In a recent development, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a stern warning to the public against investing in Robinson Company and America Mall-PH. These entities, operating without the necessary license, have been found guilty of unauthorized solicitation of investments, a serious violation of the country's securities regulations.

Advertisment

The two companies have been luring unsuspecting individuals with their 'tasking and recharging' investment schemes. These schemes promise monetary rewards or commissions for completing online jobs. However, a catch exists: additional funding or recharging is required to withdraw any earnings.

The Allure and the Deceit

The scheme's allure lies in its promise of easy money. Individuals are enticed to sign up for online tasks, with the expectation of significant returns. However, the companies require additional funding or recharging before any earnings can be withdrawn. This requirement traps investors in a cycle of continuous funding, with little to no return on their investment.

Advertisment

The SEC has identified this scheme as potentially a pyramid or Ponzi scheme. In such schemes, investors earn not through actual products or services, but through recruitment fees. The scheme's sustainability relies on the continuous influx of new members and their contributions. As the SEC warns, "the payments to existing investors are drawn from the funds contributed by new investors."

Fake Certificate of Incorporation: A Facade of Legitimacy

To further deceive the public, Robinson Company and America Mall-PH have been using a fake certificate of incorporation. This document, falsely claiming legitimacy, is a crude attempt to lend credibility to their operations. The SEC has unequivocally stated that these companies are not registered as corporations or partnerships, nor have they secured the necessary license to solicit investments from the public.

Advertisment

The commission has advised the public to exercise extreme caution when dealing with any individual or group soliciting investments on behalf of these entities. The SEC reiterates that investing in unlicensed entities exposes individuals to the risk of significant financial losses, with little to no legal recourse.

A Call to Vigilance

The SEC's warning serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with unlicensed investment schemes. As the commission continues its efforts to protect the investing public, it calls upon every individual to remain vigilant. Due diligence, the SEC emphasizes, is a critical defense against fraudulent investment schemes.

Advertisment

In the face of such deception, the SEC's warning resonates with a clear message: caution and diligence are the keys to safeguarding one's hard-earned money. As the commission works to bring these entities to justice, it remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the integrity of the country's securities market.

SEC Warns Public: Robinson Company and America Mall-PH Peddle Unlicensed Investment Schemes

The Securities and Exchange Commission's warning against Robinson Company and America Mall-PH underscores the risks associated with unlicensed investment schemes. Enticing individuals with their 'tasking and recharging' scheme, these entities have been operating without the necessary license, soliciting investments in violation of securities regulations.

The scheme's promise of monetary rewards or commissions for completing online jobs has drawn many unsuspecting individuals. However, the requirement for additional funding or recharging to withdraw earnings traps investors in a cycle of continuous funding. The SEC has identified this scheme as potentially a pyramid or Ponzi scheme, sustained by the continuous influx of new members and their contributions.

To lend credibility to their operations, the companies have been using a fake certificate of incorporation. The SEC's warning serves as a stark reminder of the importance of due diligence when investing. As the commission continues its efforts to protect the investing public, it calls upon every individual to remain vigilant against such fraudulent investment schemes.