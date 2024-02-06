SEC Implements New Dealer Registration Rules to Boost Market Transparency

In a significant move towards enhanced market integrity, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has implemented two new rules that mandate registration for market participants engaged in certain dealer functions. Particularly aimed at those providing substantial liquidity to the markets, this regulatory action is an attempt to bolster investor protection, market resilience, and transparency.

Rules 3a5-4 and 3a44-2: A Step Towards Market Transparency

Officially termed as Exchange Act Rules 3a5-4 and 3a44-2, these regulations work to clarify the definition of 'as a part of a regular business' under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In doing so, they delineate who should be classified as a 'dealer' or a 'government securities dealer.' The rules necessitate those identified under these categories to register with the SEC, join a self-regulatory organization (SRO), and comply with federal securities laws, SRO regulations, and Treasury rules.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler's Endorsement

SEC Chair, Gary Gensler, has demonstrated support for these rules, emphasizing their accord with Congressional intent to apply registration and regulatory requirements uniformly across all dealers. This uniformity is instrumental in ensuring market stability and fairness, fostering an environment of accountability and transparency.

Implications for Market Participants

The rules are anticipated to affect approximately 43 firms, including proprietary traders and other companies routinely dealing in U.S. government bonds and other securities. Despite concerns over potential cost and regulatory burdens, the larger objective of strengthening oversight of the Treasury market remains the driving force behind this regulatory overhaul. The rules will be officially published in the Federal Register and will come into effect 60 days thereafter. A compliance deadline has been set for one year after the rules become effective.