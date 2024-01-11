en English
SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs: A Game Changer for Cryptocurrency

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Marking a pivotal moment in the cryptocurrency industry, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has granted approval for the establishment of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This decision opens the door for mainstream investors to partake in the cryptocurrency market. Despite this monumental development, Bitcoin’s price dipped by roughly 2%. The trading session on Wall Street, however, ended on a positive note, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite all making gains. In contrast, European stocks experienced a slight decline for the second successive day.

Bitcoin ETFs: A Milestone for Cryptocurrency

The SEC’s consent to spot Bitcoin ETFs for 11 issuers, including prominent industry players like BlackRock and Grayscale, signifies a significant evolution for the crypto sector. For years, proposals for ETFs faced rejection and legal hurdles. This decision paves the way for traditional finance to gain broad-based access to Bitcoin. The approvals have enlivened the digital asset ecosystem, with crypto-friendly lawmakers hailing this event as a historical landmark for the future of digital assets in the United States.

Implications and Protections for Investors

The SEC’s decision comes with a set of investor protections, including full disclosure, listing on registered national securities exchanges, and oversight to prevent fraud and manipulation. However, this approval does not indicate a willingness by the Commission to approve listing standards for crypto asset securities or endorse crypto trading platforms. The SEC’s approval has been heralded as a game-changer in the industry, with the anticipation of U.S. regulatory consent for such funds driving Bitcoin’s price to its highest level in approximately two years, just shy of $46,000.

Future of Bitcoin: Halving and Predictions

With the upcoming Bitcoin halving event in April, which will reduce the supply of Bitcoin, experts suggest this occurrence, coupled with the SEC’s endorsement of Bitcoin ETFs, could propel the cryptocurrency’s price to $100,000 by 2024. The SEC’s decision marks a sharp departure from its previous decade-long refusal of Bitcoin ETFs and is a testament to the perseverance of the crypto industry and financial firms. This approval opens avenues for other innovative crypto products, such as spot ether ETFs to track the price of the second-largest cryptocurrency.

In other financial news, Amazon announced job cuts in its Prime Video and MGM Studios departments, and Twitch is set to lay off 500 employees. The company cites the need to prioritize long-term business investments as the reason for these decisions. The anticipation for the December inflation report is palpable, with the outcomes potentially swaying perceptions of the Federal Reserve’s timeline for interest rate cuts. Investors remain wary of potential market volatility, with predictions that consumer prices likely rose by 0.2% in December 2023 and by 3.2% for the entire year.

Business Cryptocurrency Finance
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

