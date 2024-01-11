en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cryptocurrency

SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A Game Changer for the Crypto Industry

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:13 pm EST
SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A Game Changer for the Crypto Industry

In an unexpected turn of events, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved 11 spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including those of Grayscale, Bitwise, and Hashdex. This paves the way for both institutional and retail investors to gain exposure to the world’s largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, without having to directly hold it. This move is seen as a significant boost to the crypto industry and marks a landmark moment in the traditional finance and crypto sectors.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A Major Milestone

The approval of these spot bitcoin ETFs is a significant development. ETFs have gained popularity among regular investors and are seen as a safer way to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. Regular and institutional investors alike will find the approval appealing, as this is the first time the SEC has approved an investment fund that tracks the price of bitcoin.

Among the approved issuers are major players like BlackRock and Grayscale. This move comes after a long-awaited process and several legal battles. The next development to observe will be the capital flow into this newly opened market and which issuers manage to capture the most market share.

Implications for the Crypto Industry

Experts predict this approval could potentially bring in $50 billion to $100 billion in investments this year alone. This SEC approval is viewed as a significant stride towards the institutionalization and legitimization of bitcoin as an asset class. The approval of these ETFs is expected to be a game changer for the broader crypto industry.

Addressing Risks and Ensuring Compliance

While the approval is a significant milestone, the SEC document also highlights the risks associated with bitcoin and products tied to crypto. It cautions investors about the high risks associated with foreign exchange trading, including potential losses and the need for investors to consider their investment objectives and risk tolerance. The SEC advises individuals to seek independent financial or tax advice if necessary. The document also includes information about potential inflows and seed funding for the approved ETFs.

In addition to the approval, the SEC has also addressed an incident where an unauthorized person published a fake post on the SEC’s social media account. The agency is working with law enforcement to investigate the incident further.

0
Cryptocurrency Finance Investments
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cryptocurrency

See more
1 min ago
SEC Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs, Paving Way for Mainstream Adoption
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has granted approval for the launch of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for the year 2024, signaling a significant breakthrough for the cryptocurrency industry. This regulatory green light paves the pathway for more mainstream adoption of Bitcoin investments among both institutional and retail investors. Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A
SEC Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs, Paving Way for Mainstream Adoption
SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs: A Pivotal Moment for Cryptocurrency Market
55 mins ago
SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs: A Pivotal Moment for Cryptocurrency Market
SEC Approves First Bitcoin ETFs: A Significant Milestone for Cryptocurrency
1 hour ago
SEC Approves First Bitcoin ETFs: A Significant Milestone for Cryptocurrency
Polymarket Harnesses Cryptocurrency to Fuel Betting on 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
17 mins ago
Polymarket Harnesses Cryptocurrency to Fuel Betting on 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs: A Game Changer for Cryptocurrency
48 mins ago
SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs: A Game Changer for Cryptocurrency
U.S. SEC's Compromised Account Leads to Bitcoin ETFs Approval Hoax
48 mins ago
U.S. SEC's Compromised Account Leads to Bitcoin ETFs Approval Hoax
Latest Headlines
World News
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
49 seconds
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
UmKhonto WeSizwe Party: A Fresh Contender in South Africa's Political Arena
4 mins
UmKhonto WeSizwe Party: A Fresh Contender in South Africa's Political Arena
Former Postmistress Challenges Sir Ed Davey in Election Over Post Office Scandal
5 mins
Former Postmistress Challenges Sir Ed Davey in Election Over Post Office Scandal
China Stands Firm on Taiwan in Military Talks with the U.S.
6 mins
China Stands Firm on Taiwan in Military Talks with the U.S.
DOH Aids Baguio City Amid Mayor Magalong's Diarrhea Outbreak Declaration
11 mins
DOH Aids Baguio City Amid Mayor Magalong's Diarrhea Outbreak Declaration
Justin Greaves Returns to West Indies ODI Squad for Australia Matches
11 mins
Justin Greaves Returns to West Indies ODI Squad for Australia Matches
Strong Group's Impressive Lineup Set to Compete in Dubai Tournament
13 mins
Strong Group's Impressive Lineup Set to Compete in Dubai Tournament
Historic Legislation Bans Forced Sterilization: A Victory for Human Rights
13 mins
Historic Legislation Bans Forced Sterilization: A Victory for Human Rights
Republicans Defend Seats in Virginia Special Elections, Preserving Status Quo
14 mins
Republicans Defend Seats in Virginia Special Elections, Preserving Status Quo
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
49 seconds
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
4 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
6 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
6 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
6 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
11 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
11 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
13 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app