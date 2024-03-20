SEBI's Buch Champions 'Sachetisation' for Financial Market Access in Rising Bharat Summit 2024

At the Rising Bharat Summit 2024, SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch made a compelling case for the 'sachetisation' of the Indian financial market. Buch's vision focuses on democratizing access to financial products, likening the transformative potential to the revolution seen in the sale of shampoo sachets across India. This approach aims to make financial products affordable and accessible to a broader segment of the population, thereby fostering inclusive economic growth.

Democratizing Financial Access

The concept of 'sachetisation' posits that small, affordable packets of financial products could significantly lower the barrier to entry for potential investors, similar to how shampoo sachets revolutionized personal care product consumption in India. Buch emphasized the importance of not just facilitating entry into the market but also ensuring a seamless exit. This dual focus is intended to safeguard the interests of investors throughout their lifecycle, making financial market participation more appealing and less daunting for the average citizen.

Overcoming Regulatory and Operational Challenges

SEBI is not working in isolation to bring about this change. Collaborating closely with the financial industry, the regulatory body is identifying and addressing regulatory and operational hurdles that currently make small-scale investments unfeasible. By working on reducing such barriers, including some driven by regulation, SEBI aims to make it viable for individuals to make small investments, for example, through systematic investment plans (SIPs) starting at just ₹250.

Leveraging Digitisation for Inclusivity

Buch also highlighted the critical role of digitisation in making 'sachetisation' a reality. Through the innovative use of digital platforms, even investments as low as ₹100 per month in mutual funds have become viable, challenging conventional wisdom. This digital leap, according to Buch, is key to enabling widespread access to financial products, thereby catalyzing the democratization of the financial market.

The initiative led by Madhabi Puri Buch has the potential to radically transform the Indian financial landscape, making it more inclusive and accessible. By breaking down the barriers to entry and exit, and leveraging digital technology, SEBI aims to foster a more vibrant, inclusive financial ecosystem. This strategy not only aims to increase participation in the financial market but also contributes to the broader goal of economic empowerment for all citizens, reflecting a significant stride towards financial inclusivity in India.