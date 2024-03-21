SEBI Suspends Finfluencer Harinder Kumar Sahu for Regulation Violations, Audit Failures

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) recently announced a three-month suspension of Harinder Kumar Sahu's research analyst registration. Sahu, a renowned financial influencer with extensive social media followings, faced violations including inadequate certification, misleading accuracy claims, and undisclosed material interests. This decision underscores SEBI's strict stance on regulatory compliance among financial influencers.

Advertisment

Regulatory Violations and Misleading Claims

SEBI's investigation into Sahu's activities revealed several breaches of regulations. Notably, he lacked the necessary certification for a period and made claims of 80-90 percent accuracy in his stock recommendations, which could not be substantiated. Additionally, Sahu engaged in trading securities he advised on, within prohibited timeframes, and failed to disclose his financial interests in these securities. His promotional claims, such as a "No loss options strategy" and promise of 500% profits, were also found misleading.

Compliance Audit Failures

Advertisment

Further complicating matters, Sahu admitted to not conducting mandatory compliance audits for two consecutive fiscal years, FY21 and FY22. His justification, citing inactivity during FY21 and resumed operations post-September 2021, was rejected by SEBI, highlighting a lack of adherence to annual compliance audit requirements. This lapse in regulatory compliance significantly contributed to the decision to suspend his registration.

Implications for Financial Influencers

This suspension serves as a cautionary tale for financial influencers and research analysts. It accentuates the importance of transparency, accurate representation of investment strategies, and strict adherence to regulatory requirements. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, regulatory bodies like SEBI are intensifying scrutiny on financial advice disseminated through social media platforms, ensuring investor protection and market integrity.