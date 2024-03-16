SEBI Revolutionizes Market Operations: FPI Disclosure Norms Eased, T+0 Settlement Approved

In a landmark move on March 15, 2024, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced significant regulatory relaxations for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) and the introduction of a beta version of the T+0 settlement for select scrips. This decision, aimed at enhancing market efficiency and investor convenience, marks a pivotal shift in India's financial market dynamics.

Advertisment

New Horizons for Foreign Portfolio Investors

SEBI's recent reforms have set the stage for a more flexible and investor-friendly regime. By exempting FPIs with over 50% of their Indian equity Assets Under Management (AUM) in a single corporate group from additional disclosure mandates, SEBI has acknowledged the need for a balanced approach to regulation and market development. Additionally, the relaxation of timelines for the disclosure of material changes and the provision for the reactivation of registrations within 30 days post-expiry are poised to significantly ease operational constraints for FPIs, thereby encouraging greater foreign investment in Indian markets.

Introducing T+0 Settlement: A Leap Towards Real-Time Trading

Advertisment

The SEBI's approval of the T+0 (Trade plus Zero day) settlement cycle for a select 25 scrips is a game-changer, allowing for the same-day settlement of funds and securities. This move, effective from March 28, 2024, is expected to increase market liquidity, reduce credit risk, and provide investors with greater flexibility in managing their portfolios. The optional T+0 settlement, initially available with limited brokers, represents SEBI's commitment to adopting global best practices and enhancing the competitiveness of India's financial markets.

Implications and Future Prospects

The recent reforms by SEBI are indicative of a broader strategy to streamline regulatory processes, reduce compliance burdens, and make the Indian financial markets more attractive to both domestic and international investors. By facilitating ease of doing business and introducing innovative trading mechanisms like the T+0 settlement, SEBI is not only ensuring the market's resilience against financial risks but also paving the way for its growth and integration with global financial systems. As these changes are implemented, stakeholders across the spectrum will be keenly watching the impact on market dynamics and investor behavior.