SEBI Introduces T+0 Settlement Beta Version for Enhanced Market Liquidity

On March 15, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced the initiation of a beta version for T+0 settlement in the Indian stock market, set to commence from March 28. This move, aimed at offering an optional settlement cycle alongside the existing T+1, involves a select group of 25 scrips and a limited number of brokers. Highlighting the potential for increased market liquidity and reduced counterparty risk, this transition marks a significant shift from the conventional T+2 and T+1 settlement cycles previously adhered to.

Advertisment

Understanding T+0 Settlement

T+0 settlement signifies the completion of transactions involving securities and funds on the same day the trade is executed. Unlike the longer T+1 or T+2 cycles, this expedited process aims to provide more flexibility and control to investors over their funds, enhancing capital efficiency and market dynamics. The implementation of T+0, albeit initially on an optional basis for a limited scope, reflects SEBI's commitment to evolving market infrastructure and aligning with international standards where similar models are observed in markets like Russia's MOEX and South Korea's KRX.

Global Context and Market Efficiency

Advertisment

In the global arena, T+0 settlement is not ubiquitous but has been adopted in certain markets for specific securities, such as government bonds and ETFs in Taiwan's TWSE and certain transactions in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The move by SEBI is anticipated to position the Indian market on a competitive footing, reducing the liquidity gap with advanced financial markets and potentially mitigating risks associated with delayed settlements. Enhanced liquidity and reduced settlement times are expected to bolster investor confidence and attract more participation in the stock market.

Implications for Indian Markets

The introduction of T+0 settlement in India is a forward-looking step that promises to redefine trading dynamics, offering immediate settlement possibilities that were previously unattainable. By providing an alternative to the traditional settlement cycles, SEBI aims to cater to the diverse needs of market participants, ensuring flexibility and efficiency. As the beta version undergoes review and stakeholder consultation over the coming months, the financial community eagerly anticipates the broader implications of this initiative on market liquidity, risk management, and overall trading experience.

As the Indian market embarks on this new chapter, the adaptation of T+0 settlement could herald a new era of trading where efficiency, speed, and flexibility are paramount. This development not only reaffirms SEBI's role in pioneering market reforms but also underscores the importance of aligning with global best practices to foster a robust and dynamic financial ecosystem.