SEBI Exempts Certain FPIs from Additional Disclosure, Boosting Market Flexibility

In a significant move aimed at fostering greater market flexibility, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has announced an exemption for a specific group of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) from the stringent additional disclosure norms introduced in August 2023. This development, targeting FPIs with concentrated holdings in single corporate groups, marks a pivotal shift in regulatory oversight.

Understanding SEBI's New Directive

On March 20, 2024, SEBI issued a circular exempting FPIs, which allocate more than 50% of their Indian equity assets under management (AUM) to a single corporate group, from adhering to the additional disclosure framework. This exemption is contingent upon meeting specific criteria, including the management of concentration risk and ensuring transparency in ownership structures. Custodians and Depositories have been mandated to monitor and publicly disclose any breaches of a 3 percent limit for apex companies without identified promoters, ensuring market participants are well-informed.

Implications for the Market and Investors

This regulatory adjustment is anticipated to enhance market liquidity by reducing the compliance burden on certain FPIs, thereby encouraging more robust participation from international investors. Moreover, it aligns with SEBI's ongoing efforts to streamline regulations and promote ease of doing business in India's financial markets. This move is also expected to bolster investor confidence by ensuring a more balanced and transparent regulatory environment.

SEBI's Broader Regulatory Vision

Alongside this exemption, SEBI's recent initiatives, including the introduction of a Beta version of T+0 settlement for select scrips and contemplating further exemptions for alternative investment funds (AIFs) in the infrastructure sector, underscore the regulator's commitment to innovation and regulatory flexibility. SEBI's chief, Madhabi Puri Buch, has emphasized that these measures are part of a comprehensive strategy to enhance market efficiency and safeguard investor interests.

As SEBI continues to adapt its regulatory framework in response to evolving market dynamics, this latest exemption for certain FPIs represents a significant step towards ensuring a more agile and investor-friendly market ecosystem in India. By balancing regulatory requirements with market growth objectives, SEBI is poised to foster a conducive environment for both domestic and international investors, promising a more vibrant and inclusive financial market landscape.