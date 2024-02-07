SEBI Contemplates Regulatory Changes for Offshore Funds

In a significant move, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has set in motion a process that could potentially lead to alterations in its regulations concerning market entities, with a particular focus on offshore funds. This development has been sparked by the absence of a clear mechanism that allows these funds to liquidate their assets following the expiration of their licenses in India.

Offshore Funds: A Regulatory Conundrum

As per the disclosures made by SEBI, there currently stand 55 offshore funds with expired licenses that collectively hold securities amounting to approximately 3.3 billion Indian rupees, or $39.77 million equivalent. The lack of a clear framework for these funds to liquidate their assets post-license expiration has created a regulatory conundrum, thus instigating this move by SEBI.

SEBI's Discussion Paper: The First Step

In an effort to address this issue, SEBI has made public a discussion paper, marking the first step in the potential rule-changing process. The discussion paper is expected to serve as a platform for dialogue and deliberation on the matter, inviting opinions and suggestions from various stakeholders.

New Reporting Requirements Proposal

In a separate discussion paper, SEBI has also proposed that offshore funds should be obligated to report significant alterations in their fund structure, ownership, or control within a period of 30 days. This proposed shift differs from the current requirement, which mandates that such changes should be reported within seven working days.

The content of these discussions underscores the importance of adequate disclosures, clarity, simplicity, and consistency in draft offer documents, as well as the necessity for issuers to address deficiencies and seek remedial measures with relevant regulators before resubmission. This development may signal a significant shift in the regulatory landscape for offshore funds in India, with potential implications for the broader financial market.