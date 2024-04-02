SEBI Chair Buch Emphasizes Market Momentum with Newtonian Formula at CII Summit

At the 17th Annual Corporate Governance Summit hosted by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Madhabi Puri Buch, the chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), drew an interesting parallel between market momentum and Isaac Newton's formula for momentum, emphasizing SEBI's ambition to enhance market processes. She highlighted the regulator's efforts towards easing compliance and reducing pendency to boost market velocity, underscoring a significant shift in the regulatory landscape that aims for rapid approval processes and a trust-based relationship with market participants.

Revving Up Market Processes

During her address, Buch reiterated the Newtonian formula P=MV to drive home the point that for the market to gain momentum, it is essential to increase its velocity - a metaphor for the swift and efficient functioning of market processes. She shared insights into how SEBI is streamlining technology, processes, and teams to ensure no delays in capital market transactions. This initiative has led to a remarkable improvement in the speed at which SEBI clears paperwork, moving from months to just a few days, thus facilitating faster market transactions.

Building Trust and Co-creation

Buch stressed the importance of trust between the regulator and market participants, stating that maintaining this trust is crucial for the market's momentum. She highlighted SEBI's efforts in co-creating policy frameworks with Industry Standards Forums (ISFs) and improving transparency. These measures aim to foster a collaborative environment where both the regulator and the market work together towards common goals. Additionally, Buch mentioned SEBI's focus on reducing the aging of applications, which is a testament to the regulator's commitment to efficiency and responsiveness.

Impact on Market Dynamics

The SEBI chairperson's emphasis on using a Newtonian formula to explain the regulator's approach towards market dynamics is more than a clever analogy. It signifies a profound shift towards making the Indian capital market more attractive by ensuring that regulatory processes do not impede its growth. By focusing on speed, efficiency, and trust, SEBI is laying the groundwork for a robust market ecosystem that is responsive to the needs of both investors and market participants. This approach not only benefits the current market landscape but also sets a forward-looking precedent for regulatory practices globally.