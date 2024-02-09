Seattle's Skyrocketing Property Taxes: A Burden for Homeowners

In Seattle, the city's homeowners are grappling with a significant financial burden: property taxes that rank among the highest in the nation. The median property tax bill for 2022 exceeded $6,800, placing Seattle fifth in this regard among large U.S. cities.

A Tale of Escalating Taxes

The median figure indicates that half of the homeowners paid more, while the other half paid less. But what's telling is the rate of increase. From 2010 to 2021, the median property tax in Seattle saw an 89% surge, a rise three times the inflation rate. This hike places Seattle seventh among the 50 largest U.S. cities in terms of property tax growth.

The primary drivers behind this escalation are a superheated real estate market and a scarcity of housing supply. Seattle's property tax rate stands at 0.87%, which ranks it 29th among the 50 states. However, the state constitution limits the property tax rate to 1% of home value, excluding voter-approved special levies.

These levies have become a significant source of funding for Seattle, leading to higher property tax bills. In November, Seattle voters approved a nearly $1 billion property tax levy for affordable housing.

A Comparative Perspective

Compared to Seattle, other Washington cities like Sammamish and those on the Eastside have higher median property taxes. Conversely, areas such as Yakima boast much lower figures.

Among large U.S. cities, San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, and Austin top the list for highest median property tax bills. Interestingly, while Seattle's property taxes are on the rise, some cities have shown more modest increases or even decreases. These variations can be attributed to a lesser dependency on property tax due to a more diversified tax base.

A Silver Lining Amidst the Burden

Despite the heavy tax burden, there is some relief for certain Seattle homeowners. King County offers a property tax exemption program for eligible seniors, disabled individuals, or veterans.

However, the question remains: Will Seattle's homeowners continue to shoulder one of the highest property tax burdens in the U.S.? Only time will tell as the city navigates its housing market dynamics.

As the debate around property taxes continues, it's clear that this issue has far-reaching implications for homeowners, the housing market, and the city's future. The interplay between escalating property taxes and affordable housing continues to unfold, shaping Seattle's landscape and its residents' lives.