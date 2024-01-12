en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Business

Sean Gambino Departs from Eisler Capital to Establish Baypointe Partners

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:22 pm EST
Sean Gambino Departs from Eisler Capital to Establish Baypointe Partners

Sean Gambino, equity long/short trading specialist, is poised to bid adieu to Eisler Capital to lay the foundation of his own hedge fund, Baypointe Partners. This move comes after Gambino previously closed his fund, Heron Bay Capital, to join Eisler in 2022. Despite the details being kept under wraps, it’s understood that Eisler, a multistrategy investment firm based in London, managing approximately $4 billion, is anticipated to invest in Gambino’s new enterprise.

A Trend in the Making

Gambino’s departure is part of a burgeoning trend where traders are exiting multistrategy firms, potentially due to disparities in investment strategies and the demand for stable, low-volatile returns. Before his stint at Eisler, Gambino managed Heron Bay, which boasted a peak asset value of $400 million and a commendable average annual return of 18.6%. However, he transitioned to Eisler in pursuit of superior capital raising opportunities and enhanced trading infrastructure.

The Rise of New Ventures

Despite the hurdles in capital raising, an array of successful startups has recently managed to secure noteworthy investments. In fact, 2023 is expected to witness hedge fund launches surpass closures for the second time since 2014. Certain funds such as Light Street Capital Management and Viking Global Investors have managed to secure double-digit returns in the past year, demonstrating that despite the challenges, success isn’t an impossibility.

Eisler Capital’s Growth Story

Eisler Capital, established in 2015 by Edward Eisler, has seen a growth of 50% in its trading teams in the past year alone, culminating in a 9.8% gain in 2023. This firm, which has deep-seated roots in macro trading, employs approximately 300 individuals across 10 offices and has pivoted its focus to a multistrategy approach.

Business Finance Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

