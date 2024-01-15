en English
Business

Seacoast Banking Corp. Stocks Experience a Dip – An In-Depth Financial Analysis

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:00 am EST
Seacoast Banking Corp. Stocks Experience a Dip – An In-Depth Financial Analysis

Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) began trade on January 12, 2024, with a starting figure of $27.36, ultimately closing at $26.97 after a day marked by financial fluctuations. The company, with a 52-week trading range between $17.93 and $34.03, has seen a growth of 11.99% in annual sales over the last five years, despite an average annual earnings per share decrease of 15.90%.

Financial Snapshot of Seacoast Banking

With a total strength of 1490 employees, the company boasts a market float of $83.86 million and total outstanding shares of $85.15 million. The company’s insider ownership stands at a modest 1.51%, complemented by an institutional ownership of 81.74%, with recent insider transactions recorded in October and August. Seacoast Banking’s quarterly EPS of $0.46 surpassed the estimated $0.4, exhibiting a solid 23.73% net margin and a return on equity of 7.30%.

Expert predictions indicate a $0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, with a projected long-term EPS growth of 9.00% over the next five years. Furthermore, the company’s price to sales ratio is at 3.14, and its price to free cash flow stands at 14.47. The diluted EPS, currently at $1.21, is expected to hit $0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach $1.57 in a year.

Trading Volume and Volatility Metrics

Trading volume averages and volatility metrics reveal a 5-day average volume of 0.34 million and a historical volatility of 20.22% over the past 14 days. Resistance and support levels are identified at $27.23 and $26.07, respectively.

Seacoast Banking’s Market Capitalization

With a market capitalization standing at $2.26 billion, Seacoast Banking has annual sales of 446,590K and an annual income of 106,510K. The last quarter’s figures showed sales at 197,640K and income at 31,410K, reinforcing the company’s significant presence in the financial market.

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

