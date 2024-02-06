Screendragon Nets €25 Million Funding to Accelerate Growth and US Expansion

Screendragon, a renowned provider of workflow automation solutions, has successfully bagged a hefty €25 million in funding in a round that was primarily led by Kennet Partners and saw substantial participation from Federated Hermes Private Equity. The Cork-based company, known for its adeptness in managing marketing workflows, has, with this financing round, ventured into private equity fundraising for the first time, all with the objective of accelerating growth.

Using Funds for Expansion and Growth

The substantial investment will be strategically utilized to double Screendragon's workforce in Cork and concurrently expand its operations into the lucrative US market. As a part of this expansive growth strategy, the company has reshaped its board, inducting members from the investing firms, though the executive leadership remains unaffected by this rearrangement. Additionally, the company is also planning to appoint a new non-executive board member, who is likely to be from the US.

Investor Confidence and Ambition

Screendragon's co-founder, John Briggs, has expressed his faith in Kennet Partners' track record and the potential of the new resources to drive sales, product development, and overall growth. The investment firms, Kennet Partners and Federated Hermes Private Equity, are well-known for their extensive experience in growing businesses and managing assets, respectively. Screendragon's choice of investors clearly underlines its ambition to stand out as a global leader in its sector.

Details Still Under Wraps

Despite the significant investment, the details of the company's valuation and the precise stake of the private equity firms remain undisclosed. Screendragon competes in the highly competitive Work Management Software sector and holds a leadership position in the Work Management G2 grid. The strategic utilization of the funding, especially the balance between product investment and international expansion, will play a pivotal role in Screendragon's future success.