Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) recently unveiled its financial results for the quarter ending December 2023, with figures underscoring a 22.1% year-over-year decrease in revenue to $410.4 million. The earnings per share (EPS) too, took a plunge from -$1.02 to -$1.45 compared to the same period in the previous year. Falling short of Wall Street's expectations, the company's revenue missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $423.25 million by 3.04%, while the EPS outperformed the estimated -$1.62 with a positive surprise of 10.49%.

Advertisment

Breaking Down the Numbers

Delving deeper into the numbers, Scotts Miracle-Gro's bottom line totaled -$80.5 million, or -$1.42 per share, a stark contrast to -$64.7 million, or -$1.17 per share, in the same quarter last year. The company's U.S. Consumer net sales saw a 17% dip, while Hawthorne segment sales plummeted by 39% in the first quarter. The GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted gross margin rates also showed a decline, and the company reestablished a 50 percent interest in its Bonnie Plants LLC live goods joint venture.

Looking Ahead

Advertisment

Despite these setbacks, Scotts Miracle-Gro reaffirms its non-GAAP fiscal 2024 guidance, with an exception for Hawthorne net sales. The company’s earnings outlook is unfavorable, translating into a Zacks Rank 4 (Sell) for the stock. However, the Web Page Content is directly related to the topic and title, as the company reported a loss of $80.5 million in its fiscal first quarter, with a loss of $1.42 per share. The company's adjusted losses were $1.45 per share, beating Wall Street expectations.

Stocks to Watch

In light of these metrics, the report also brings to light a selection of stocks chosen by Zacks experts, with one highlighted example that is expected to have significant upside potential. This stock, touted as having a 'watershed medical breakthrough,' is anticipated to perform exceedingly well, drawing parallels to past successes such as Boston Beer Company and NVIDIA, which saw substantial gains within short periods.