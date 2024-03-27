Scottish Businesses Face Cashflow, Profit Downturn in Q1 2024 Despite Positive Confidence

The first quarter of 2024 has unveiled a challenging landscape for Scottish businesses, marked by a significant downturn in cashflow and profits, according to a recent survey conducted by the Scottish Chambers of Commerce. Despite these economic headwinds, the survey, which included responses from 400 companies in February and March, indicates a resilient streak of business confidence remaining in positive territory.

Unpacking the Economic Indicator Survey

The survey's findings highlight the extreme cost pressures companies across all sectors are grappling with, significantly impacting their cashflow and profitability. Stephen Leckie, president of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, emphasized the long-term economic implications of these challenges, pointing out the exceptionally challenging operating environment both nationally and globally. Geopolitical issues, red sea disruption, unresolved global conflicts, and data sovereignty concerns were among the critical issues raised by businesses seeking clarity and stability in trading conditions.

Despite the daunting economic landscape, Scottish businesses are not only showing signs of resilience but also stable recruitment intentions for the upcoming quarter. Professor Mairi Spowage of the Fraser of Allander Institute noted the hesitant recovery of the economy in early 2024, following a contraction in growth towards the end of 2023.