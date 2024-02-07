Scott Paterson Appointed as New CFO of Digital Communications Leader IDX

Scott Paterson, a seasoned finance leader with over 15 years of experience in marketing content, communications, and technology, has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of IDX, a leading company in digital communications and data solutions. The decision, effective immediately, is a strategic move to further propel the company's growth and development. Paterson's wealth of knowledge and expertise will be instrumental in his collaboration with Worldwide CEO Myles Peacock and the IDX Board of Directors.

A Pivotal Figure in Business Growth

Before joining IDX, Paterson served as CFO for TREND Networks, where he played a key role in the company's growth and successfully navigated a private equity exit. His robust experience also extends to his tenure as the group financial controller at Guinness World Records. Paterson was a crucial figure in the company's transformation, diversifying its focus to content creation and digital and broadcast media.

IDX's Rebranding Efforts and New Services

Paterson's appointment coincides with IDX's rebranding efforts, which involve the introduction of new services aimed at supporting clients to reduce waste and enhance growth through digital communications, data, and technology. Formerly known as Investis Digital, IDX combines content, media, and technology expertise to protect client digital assets and brand reputations throughout the year.

Global Reach and Expertise

IDX boasts a team of over 600 digital specialists, product engineers, analysts, and creatives, as well as more than 1,000 vetted freelance experts across eight global offices. With the appointment of Paterson as CFO, the company is poised to further cement its position as a leader in the industry, delivering innovative solutions to its clients worldwide.