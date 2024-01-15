en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Scotland’s Fintech Sector Sees Significant Growth, Adds 2,000 Jobs

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
Scotland’s Fintech Sector Sees Significant Growth, Adds 2,000 Jobs

Scotland’s financial technology (fintech) sector has witnessed a remarkable growth, adding approximately 2,000 new jobs since 2021. This expansion has increased the total strength of the sector to over 10,500, spread across 226 fintech companies. Among these are notable firms such as Modulr, OneBax, Zettle, LendInvest, and Zumo, all of which have established offices in the region. The data, released by Fintech Scotland on its sixth anniversary, underscores the country’s growing stature in the global fintech arena.

Scotland’s Fintech Evolution

Fintech Scotland, the cluster organization for the sector, highlighted that 38% of the country’s fintech firms have reached the scale-up stage. This notable rise in SMEs and job growth within the Fintech Scotland Cluster was emphasized by CEO Nicola Anderson as a testament to the commitment to growth within the sector. The organization is hopeful of maintaining this momentum to support Scotland’s ambition of becoming a global fintech powerhouse.

Scotland Attracting International Fintechs

Scotland’s fintech landscape is not just flourishing domestically but is also becoming a magnet for international firms. The country has attracted 38 international fintechs, such as AccessFintech, Clearwater Analytics, Two Hands, and Mail Metrics, all of which are incorporating Scotland into their growth strategies. These overseas firms see Scotland as a promising destination, thanks to its robust fintech ecosystem and supportive policies.

Local Fintechs Forge Strategic Partnerships

Another positive trend emerging within Scotland’s fintech sector is the increase in partnerships between local fintech startups and established companies. These collaborations are not just beneficial for the startups in terms of scaling up their operations, but also help large corporations stay abreast with the latest technological advancements. Examples of such partnerships include TSB teaming up with Snugg, Phoenix Group joining forces with Behavioural Finance, and Lloyds collaborating with GoCodeGreen.

0
Business Finance United Kingdom
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
11 seconds ago
Fulton Hogan Bags Contract for Mornington Peninsula Shire's Road Maintenance
Fulton Hogan Industries Pty Ltd has landed the contract to oversee the maintenance of road corridors for Mornington Peninsula Shire, marking a significant stride under the Shire’s newly revamped maintenance service delivery model. Starting July 2024, Fulton Hogan will be accountable for maintaining 1,700 km of roads, drains, and footpaths, a responsibility that will efficiently
Fulton Hogan Bags Contract for Mornington Peninsula Shire's Road Maintenance
Alkane Resources Ltd's CEO Updates on Ongoing Activities and Developments
1 min ago
Alkane Resources Ltd's CEO Updates on Ongoing Activities and Developments
MongoDB: A Promising Stock Marred by High Valuation and Decelerating Growth
1 min ago
MongoDB: A Promising Stock Marred by High Valuation and Decelerating Growth
ECB Poised for Multiple Interest Rate Cuts as Inflation Retreats
51 seconds ago
ECB Poised for Multiple Interest Rate Cuts as Inflation Retreats
Global RF Transistor Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2032: Allied Market Research
56 seconds ago
Global RF Transistor Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2032: Allied Market Research
HCL Technologies Exceeds Expectations: A Look into the Strong Quarterly Performance
59 seconds ago
HCL Technologies Exceeds Expectations: A Look into the Strong Quarterly Performance
Latest Headlines
World News
Investigation into Private Medical Laboratories Ordered by Health Minister
41 seconds
Investigation into Private Medical Laboratories Ordered by Health Minister
UK Conservative Party's Popularity Plummets Amid Internal Discontent
1 min
UK Conservative Party's Popularity Plummets Amid Internal Discontent
Harley Reid to Kick Off AFL Career in Dual Role: A Promising Start for West Coast Eagles
1 min
Harley Reid to Kick Off AFL Career in Dual Role: A Promising Start for West Coast Eagles
Coventry City's Resurgence in Championship Play-offs Race Following Victory over Leicester
1 min
Coventry City's Resurgence in Championship Play-offs Race Following Victory over Leicester
Ratcliffe's Debut as United Investor: High Hopes, Hard Reality
2 mins
Ratcliffe's Debut as United Investor: High Hopes, Hard Reality
National Assembly Delays Return Amidst Active Legislative Activities
2 mins
National Assembly Delays Return Amidst Active Legislative Activities
Detroit Lions Break 32-Year Playoff Victory Drought with Win Over Los Angeles Rams
2 mins
Detroit Lions Break 32-Year Playoff Victory Drought with Win Over Los Angeles Rams
Jinder Mahal Voices Frustration Over Being Overlooked in WWE Before Title Match
2 mins
Jinder Mahal Voices Frustration Over Being Overlooked in WWE Before Title Match
Congress Passes Landmark Infrastructure Bill and COVID-19 Relief Package
2 mins
Congress Passes Landmark Infrastructure Bill and COVID-19 Relief Package
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
6 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app