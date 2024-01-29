Scotland and City of London Forge Stronger Partnership in Financial Services

Scotland and the City of London have pledged to bolster their collaborative efforts in the financial services sector. The First Minister of Scotland, Humza Yousaf, will visit London to participate in events organized in conjunction with the City of London Corporation. The partnership aims to spotlight both Scotland and London as leading hubs for financial services, with a broader vision of spreading the rewards of a thriving financial industry across the UK.

Aligning Priorities and Doubling Assets

The framework of this renewed alliance is designed to support Scotland's Financial Enterprise's ambitious objective of doubling the assets under management in Scotland's financial services sector to £1 trillion by 2030. The partnership intends to align the priorities of the financial sector with business goals, fostering a harmonious and productive environment for growth and investment.

Focus on Green and Sustainable Finance

Both Scotland and the City of London are committed to areas such as green and sustainable finance, financial inclusion, social mobility, and the positioning of the UK as a globally recognized center for nature finance. This commitment to sustainability and inclusivity underpins the partnership and is expected to drive its direction in the coming years.

Building Relationships and Promoting Collaboration

Annual events like the Burns Supper, hosted alternately by Scotland and the City of London Corporation since 2020, will continue to serve as platforms to advocate for Scotland's financial sector. The partnership is a part of a more extensive initiative involving the Scottish Government, Scottish Development International, and global investors. Chris Hayward, the City of London Corporation's Policy Chairman, underscored the partnership’s significance for both regions' economies and people, highlighting the focus on sustainable finance, technology, talent, and growth.