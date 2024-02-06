SCOR Sees Significant Growth in P&C Business; CEO Sets Positive Outlook for 2024

Global reinsurer, SCOR, has seen a significant 13.6% surge in estimated gross premium income (EGPI) for the Property and Casualty (P&C) business at the January 1st, 2024 reinsurance renewals, aligning well with its Forward 2026 strategic plan. The growth was not only evident in the P&C sector but also in Engineering, Marine, IDI, and International Casualty, where SCOR reported a rise in EGPI by 13.3%, further diversifying the company's portfolio.

SCOR's Growth and Future Expectations

SCOR's CEO, Jean-Paul Conoscente, expressed his expectations for risk-adequate prices for 2024 and predicted continued growth throughout the year. As the reinsurer moves forward into the April 2024 renewals, Conoscente anticipates an environment of risk-adequate prices and portfolio growth to persist, fueled by demand from cedants and ongoing discipline by reinsurers.

The Impact of Market Conditions

Attractive market conditions, according to Conoscente, are expected to continue throughout the year. The primary drivers of this scenario are the demand and discipline demonstrated by reinsurers. SCOR's growth narrative is largely centered around alternative solutions, which accounted for over 71% of the total adjusted renewal growth. The company's core P&C book, on the other hand, experienced a slower pace of growth due to the disciplined approach to nat cat underwriting and decreasing exposures in US casualty.

Portfolio Diversification and Future Outlook

SCOR's portfolio diversification strategy saw it grow in areas like global treaty, engineering, marine, IDI, and international casualty. The company's CEO is confident that the shape of growth and gain in the rate will be supportive of the margin, with an expected 1.5 point reduction in SCOR’s net underwriting ratio. As the company looks ahead at the rest of 2024, it sees clients seeking more capacity than in the previous year due to better visibility on pricing. With single-digit demand growth observed in most major markets, SCOR is optimistic about its growth trajectory for the rest of the year.