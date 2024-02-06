SCOR Sees Favorable Retrocession Market during January 2024 Reinsurance Renewals

SCOR, a global leader in reinsurance, has reported a robust increase of 13.6% in estimated gross premium income (EGPI) during the January 2024 reinsurance renewals, outperforming its Forward 2026 strategic plan assumptions. Jean-Paul Conoscente, CEO of SCOR Global P&C, outlined this growth during his recent address.

Improved Market Conditions and Strategic Growth

Unlike the challenging circumstances of the previous year, SCOR capitalized on the more favorable retrocession market conditions, focusing on preferred lines, securing advantageous terms, and enhancing the profitability of its P&C reinsurance book. This strategic approach led to significant growth in property and casualty business, doubling the EGPI in alternative solutions.

Despite a slight dip in EGPI for the US casualty business, SCOR's strategic initiatives have ensured enhanced profitability and sustained growth, aligning with its Forward 2026 plan. This growth demonstrates SCOR's resilience and adaptability in a 'continued hard' market.

Expanded Retrocession Protection and Portfolio Quality

SCOR has noted an increased availability of retrocession protection, allowing for improvements in portfolio quality. Specifically, SCOR managed to lower the attachment points on its non-proportional program and increase its proportional cession. This was made possible by retrocessionaires being more accommodating in terms of attachment points and the perils covered.

However, securing aggregate protection remains a challenge, as noted by Conoscente. Even with this hurdle, SCOR has managed to purchase slightly more capacity while maintaining a roughly constant budget for reinsurance.

Continued Optimism and Forward-Looking Strategy

Looking forward, CEO Jean-Paul Conoscente expressed optimism about SCOR's ability to generate value and successfully deliver on the Forward 2026 plan, given the continued attractive market conditions. He emphasized on SCOR's commitment to its strategic plan, while taking advantage of the evolving market dynamics.

The company's ability to adapt and thrive in these circumstances underscores its strength and resilience, setting a positive outlook for SCOR's future growth in the reinsurance sector.