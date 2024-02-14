Schaeffer's Vertical Options Trader Achieves 485% Return on Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA)

In the dynamic world of financial markets, subscribers to Schaeffer's Vertical Options Trader recently achieved a remarkable 485% return with an astute options trade on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA). The successful trade, executed this week, involved buying the February 20 call and selling the February 25 call when the stock was at a compelling entry point.

Advertisment

The Perfect Storm: A Confluence of Factors

The decision to invest in MARA was influenced by multiple factors. Firstly, shares had experienced a 50% pullback, retreating to support levels around $16-$17. Secondly, Bitcoin (BTC), the digital gold that often drives the fortunes of companies like Marathon Digital Holdings, was consolidating after a decline at the rising 80-day moving average and the significant $40,000 round-number.

Furthermore, the average true-range volatility of MARA was significantly higher than its implied volatility (IV), offering an attractive leverage opportunity for the call spread. This discrepancy between actual and anticipated volatility provided the perfect conditions for the options trade.

Advertisment

A Rally for the Ages: Bitcoin and MARA Soar

Following the initiation of the trade on January 19, Bitcoin rallied past $42,000 by January 26. Marathon Digital Holdings mirrored this upward trend, with shares responding positively to the resurgence of the cryptocurrency market.

By February 12, Bitcoin had surpassed the $50,000 mark, and MARA had gained an impressive 62% for the month. This synchronized movement of Bitcoin and MARA stock played a pivotal role in the success of the options trade.

Advertisment

Locking in Profits: A Triumphant Conclusion

On February 9 and 13, traders closed their positions, securing a net profit of 485%. This remarkable return underscores the potential rewards of a well-timed and strategically executed options trade.

In the ever-evolving landscape of finance, stories of success like this one serve as a testament to the power of informed decision-making and calculated risk-taking. As the world continues to grapple with economic uncertainties, the ability to navigate complex market conditions and capitalize on emerging opportunities will remain a highly sought-after skill.

In the end, it was a confluence of factors - a strategic entry point, favorable volatility conditions, and the synchronized movement of Bitcoin and MARA stock - that led to this triumphant conclusion for subscribers of Schaeffer's Vertical Options Trader.