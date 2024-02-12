SBM Offshore Announces Changes to Supervisory Board: Jaap van Wiechen to Complete First Term and Patrick Jager Nominated

SBM Offshore, a world leader in floating production and mooring systems, unveils changes to its Supervisory Board lineup. Jaap van Wiechen, who has served his first four-year term, has decided against seeking a second mandate. The upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 12, 2024, will mark the end of his tenure.

New Horizons: Patrick Jager Nominated

As van Wiechen steps down, SBM Offshore proposes the nomination of Patrick Jager to the Supervisory Board. Currently a director at HAL Investments B.V., Jager brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. His nomination is set to be presented at the AGM for shareholders' approval.

AGM Agenda: Mark Your Calendars

The AGM will take place on April 12, 2024. Shareholders and interested parties are advised to keep an eye on the company's website, where the meeting's agenda will be published on March 1, 2024. This will provide ample time to review the items up for discussion, including the proposed changes to the Supervisory Board.

A Time of Transition

As SBM Offshore navigates the evolving landscape of the energy sector, the upcoming changes to its Supervisory Board reflect its commitment to adapt and innovate. With Jaap van Wiechen's contributions over the past four years, the company has solidified its position as an industry leader. Now, as Patrick Jager prepares to potentially join the ranks, SBM Offshore looks forward to continuing its mission of providing cutting-edge solutions in floating production and mooring systems.

In conclusion, the stage is set for a pivotal moment in SBM Offshore's history. With Jaap van Wiechen completing his first term and Patrick Jager nominated as a new member, the Supervisory Board is poised to guide the company through the challenges and opportunities of the future. Stay tuned for the AGM on April 12, 2024, when shareholders will have their say on the new chapter unfolding at SBM Offshore.

Key Points: