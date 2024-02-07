SBI Empowers Customers with Multiple Options for Balance Checks

State Bank of India (SBI), one of the leading public sector banks in India, is offering a plethora of convenient options for its customers to check their account balances. The bank is leveraging technology to make banking services more accessible and user-friendly for its patrons, ensuring they can access their account information anytime, anywhere.

SMS and WhatsApp Banking

Among the various methods of balance inquiry, SBI has introduced SMS and WhatsApp banking. Customers can use these services to check their balance, receive mini statements, and avail other services. To use SMS banking, customers need to send a registration message from their registered mobile number to 09223488888. Similarly, for WhatsApp banking, patrons have to send a registration message to 917208933148 and then a chat message to 909022690226 to receive a list of services, including account balance and mini statement inquiries.

ATM, Toll-Free Numbers, and SBI Card Balance Inquiry

SBI customers can also use the ATM service to check their account balance. By selecting 'Balance Enquiry' or 'Mini Statement' at an SBI ATM, customers can instantly view their balance and the last ten transactions. Additionally, the bank provides toll-free numbers for balance inquiries either by a missed call or a call. For those with an SBI Card, balance inquiries can be made by texting 'Bal XXXX' to 5676791, where 'XXXX' is the last four digits of their card number.

Net Banking and SBI Quick

Net Banking, another digital solution provided by SBI, enables customers to check their balance, among other services, by logging in with their user credentials. The bank also provides SBI Quick, a missed call banking service. This service allows customers to block their ATM cards, get car/home loan information, and access a comprehensive list of services by sending an SMS with the appropriate keywords to 09223588888 or 567676. It's essential that customers use their registered mobile number for these services.