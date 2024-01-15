en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Saxo Bank Unveils Significant Pricing Overhaul: A Strategic Move for Future Growth

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
Saxo Bank Unveils Significant Pricing Overhaul: A Strategic Move for Future Growth

In a significant development, Saxo Bank has announced broad pricing modifications that will be rolled out globally in the coming months. The Denmark-based bank, recently designated as a Systemically Important Financial Institution, is set to introduce substantial price reductions for trading U.S. stocks, home market stocks, ETFs, ETPs, Listed Options, and Futures. Adding to this, fees related to inactivity and platform use are being removed.

Revamped Commission Rates

For U.S. and U.K. markets, the commission rates have been slashed to 0.08% for classic tier clients. The minimum commissions are now fixed at 1 USD, plummeting from the previous 5 USD. VIP and Platinum client tiers are in for even lower commission rates at 0.05% and 0.03%, respectively. This move is a part of the bank’s strategy to become more competitive on investment and execution fees compared to other trading providers and brokerages.

CEO’s Vision for Growth

Kim Fournais, the CEO of Saxo Bank, shed light on the bank’s vision behind these changes. He emphasized the pivotal role of cost-effective solutions in complementing the bank’s award-winning platforms and services. Fournais suggested that the slashed costs could elevate potential gains for Saxo’s clients, whose numbers have crossed the 1 million mark, managing assets exceeding EUR 100 billion.

Diversification and Future Prospects

Fournais also underscored that diversification across asset classes is now more feasible and enticing owing to the new pricing structure. He regards this as a strategic maneuver for Saxo’s future expansion. The bank has recently received an investment grade rating from Standard & Poor’s, reflecting its robust capital position, solid business model, and careful risk management practices.

0
Business Denmark Finance
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
19 seconds ago
Walmart Attracts High-End Shoppers with Affordable Diamond Jewelry Amid Inflation
In the midst of a prolonged inflation period, Walmart, the world’s premier retailer, has succeeded in drawing new, higher-income clientele with their competitively priced grocery items. To further appeal to this demographic, Walmart has broadened its fine jewelry range, with a special emphasis on lab-grown diamond jewelry – a more pocket-friendly alternative to traditionally mined
Walmart Attracts High-End Shoppers with Affordable Diamond Jewelry Amid Inflation
Houseof: Shining Light on Carbon-Neutral Lighting Solutions
1 min ago
Houseof: Shining Light on Carbon-Neutral Lighting Solutions
Medi Assist Healthcare IPO Sees 40% Subscription on Day 1
1 min ago
Medi Assist Healthcare IPO Sees 40% Subscription on Day 1
Apple Announces Rare Discount in China Facing Sales Decline and Rising Competition
39 seconds ago
Apple Announces Rare Discount in China Facing Sales Decline and Rising Competition
Germany's Economy Contracts: A Red Flag for Europe's Largest Industrial Powerhouse
45 seconds ago
Germany's Economy Contracts: A Red Flag for Europe's Largest Industrial Powerhouse
Navigating the Retirement Savings Crisis: Strategies for a Secure Future
1 min ago
Navigating the Retirement Savings Crisis: Strategies for a Secure Future
Latest Headlines
World News
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
14 seconds
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
The Evolution of Football's Libero: From Beckenbauer to Stones
18 seconds
The Evolution of Football's Libero: From Beckenbauer to Stones
Clinton Morrison Predicts Southampton's Rise to Championship's Second Place
21 seconds
Clinton Morrison Predicts Southampton's Rise to Championship's Second Place
Potential Global Economic Fallout from Hypothetical Chinese Invasion of Taiwan
21 seconds
Potential Global Economic Fallout from Hypothetical Chinese Invasion of Taiwan
UK Opinion Poll Forecasts Potential Landslide Conservative Defeat
25 seconds
UK Opinion Poll Forecasts Potential Landslide Conservative Defeat
U.S. Lawmakers to Vote on Stopgap Funding to Prevent Government Shutdown
39 seconds
U.S. Lawmakers to Vote on Stopgap Funding to Prevent Government Shutdown
Overseas Samoan Nationals Face Surge in Dialysis Costs Amid Healthcare Changes
49 seconds
Overseas Samoan Nationals Face Surge in Dialysis Costs Amid Healthcare Changes
Unraveling the Enduring Appeal of Donald Trump Among Supporters
1 min
Unraveling the Enduring Appeal of Donald Trump Among Supporters
Melbourne Park Buzzes With Anticipation for Alex de Minaur's Australian Open Match
1 min
Melbourne Park Buzzes With Anticipation for Alex de Minaur's Australian Open Match
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
27 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app