Savencia Fromage & Dairy Group Sees Sales Increase and Dividend Growth Amid Market Challenges

Despite facing a volatile and uncertain market environment, Savencia Fromage & Dairy Group reported a significant sales increase of +3.7% as of 31 December 2023, totaling an additional €240 million compared to 2022. This growth is attributed to organic expansion and the successful consolidation of Williner's activities, albeit challenged by the negative impact of currency devaluation, particularly the Argentinian peso.

Financial Performance and Dividend Announcement

The Group's organic growth of +11.6% and a structural effect of +2.1% underscore its resilience amidst global economic pressures. However, the financial performance was affected by a -9.1% decrease in current operating income, primarily due to increased costs for raw materials and energies. Despite these challenges, the Cheese Products division flourished, with a +€46 million increase, benefiting from strategic price adjustments and operational productivity gains. In light of these achievements, the Board of Directors plans to propose a 7.5% increase in dividends at the upcoming Annual Shareholders Meeting.

Commitment to Sustainability and Employee Well-being

In 2023, Savencia continued to uphold its CSR commitments, focusing on employee safety, health, and well-being, earning the Top Employer award in 14 countries for the tenth consecutive year. The Group also advanced its environmental initiatives, notably receiving validation from the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) for its decarbonization trajectory. These efforts reflect Savencia's dedication to sustainable livestock rearing and agricultural practices, reducing water consumption, CO emissions, and moving towards healthier product offerings.

Looking Ahead to 2024

Anticipating a year marked by continued volatility and uncertainty, Savencia Fromage & Dairy Group remains committed to adapting its strategies to meet evolving consumer demands and geopolitical challenges. The Group's focus on the quality of its products and the strength of its partnerships aims to navigate the uncertain landscape while furthering its mission to lead the way to better food for the common good.