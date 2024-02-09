Save Foods Secures Landmark Approvals for Equity Purchase Agreement and Rebranding as N2OFF, Inc.

In an extraordinary meeting on February 8, 2024, Save Foods, Inc., a trailblazer in sustainable agricultural solutions, secured landmark approvals from its stockholders for two significant proposals. The first approval authorized the issuance of over 20% of the company's existing common stock under a standby equity purchase agreement with YA II PN, Ltd., a Yorkville Advisors Global managed fund. This agreement enables YA to buy up to $20 million worth of Save Foods' common stock in the next 36 months, adhering to Nasdaq's listing rules.

A Leap Towards Sustainable Future

Save Foods' second proposal, which involved rebranding the company to 'N2OFF, Inc.', also received the stockholders' nod. This shift in identity reflects the company's commitment to environmentally responsible solutions aimed at agriculture and greenhouse gas emission reductions. The company is now poised to initiate the necessary legal proceedings to implement the name change in Nevada and on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

David Palach, CEO of Save Foods, expressed his gratitude for the stockholders' unwavering trust in the management's proposed actions. "These approvals are a testament to our stockholders' confidence in our vision and strategy," Palach stated.

The Three Pillars of Save Foods

Save Foods operates through three distinct divisions: Save Foods Ltd., Nitrousink, Ltd., and Plantify Foods, Inc. Save Foods Ltd. focuses on post-harvest treatments to minimize pathogen contamination and reduce chemical usage. Nitrousink, Ltd., on the other hand, tackles the pressing issue of greenhouse gas emissions, particularly N2O. Lastly, Plantify Foods, Inc. offers a variety of clean-label healthy food options.

A Word of Caution

As Save Foods embarks on this new chapter as N2OFF, Inc., it continues to redefine the landscape of sustainable agriculture. With its innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to the environment, the company is not just saving food but also paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future.

The approval of these proposals marks a significant milestone in Save Foods' journey, demonstrating the stockholders' faith in the company's mission and strategic direction. As the company prepares to transition into N2OFF, Inc., it remains steadfast in its pursuit of creating a sustainable agricultural ecosystem that benefits both producers and consumers alike.