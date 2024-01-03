en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Savant Capital Management Sets Foot in Florida with FirstWave Financial Acquisition

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST
Savant Capital Management Sets Foot in Florida with FirstWave Financial Acquisition

Illinois-based Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), Savant Capital Management, with a whopping $25 billion in assets under management (AUM), has broadened its horizon by inaugurating its maiden office in Florida. This significant move was made possible through the strategic acquisition of FirstWave Financial, a Satellite Beach RIA with an impressive $440 million in AUM.

Savant’s Strategic Acquisition and Expansion

The acquisition, which was finalized on the concluding day of 2023, forms an integral part of Savant’s expansive growth strategy and shrewd succession planning for FirstWave. Laura Chiesman, the dynamic leader of FirstWave, has now joined the ranks of Savant as a member owner. Joining her are three other influential FirstWave executives: Julie Allen, Robert DeVries, and Jamie Ostrander.

Florida: A Key Market for Savant

The CEO of Savant, Brent Brodeski, underscored the strategic significance of penetrating the Florida market. He acknowledged that a substantial number of Savant’s clients are winter residents of the Sunshine State, making it a key market for the firm. In the past year alone, Savant has successfully executed 11 partnerships and unfurled its banner in six states, culminating in a total of 39 offices dispersed across 15 states.

Savant’s Recent Acquisitions

Furthermore, Savant recently added to its portfolio by acquiring Bridgeworth Wealth Management in Alabama, which boasts $2.2 billion AUM. In a similar stride, Savant also acquired SwaimBrown Wealth Management, along with its associated tax and accounting firm Peay & Associates, thereby injecting another $146 million in AUM to its burgeoning portfolio.

0
Business Finance United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
20 seconds ago
Virginia Green Strengthens Market Position with Home Pride Lawn Care Acquisition
Virginia Green, a company deeply committed to the enhancement of lawn and landscape health, has solidified its foothold in the Harrisonburg market through a strategic acquisition of Home Pride Lawn Care. In a calculated move that further strengthens its market position, Virginia Green will continue to provide the same services, staff, and programs that Home
Virginia Green Strengthens Market Position with Home Pride Lawn Care Acquisition
Ed Mylett's Influential Podcast Joins Cumulus Network: A New Chapter for High Achievers
1 min ago
Ed Mylett's Influential Podcast Joins Cumulus Network: A New Chapter for High Achievers
Cullinan Properties Announces Key Executive Changes
1 min ago
Cullinan Properties Announces Key Executive Changes
Bangladesh Boosts Women Entrepreneurs with New Industrial Policy
34 seconds ago
Bangladesh Boosts Women Entrepreneurs with New Industrial Policy
Brent Burish Ascends to Permanent CEO Role at HCA Healthcare's St. Petersburg Hospital
53 seconds ago
Brent Burish Ascends to Permanent CEO Role at HCA Healthcare's St. Petersburg Hospital
SEC Directs Apple Inc. to Open Shareholder Voting on Human Rights Policies
59 seconds ago
SEC Directs Apple Inc. to Open Shareholder Voting on Human Rights Policies
Latest Headlines
World News
Cleveland Browns to Rest Key Players Ahead of AFC Playoffs
25 seconds
Cleveland Browns to Rest Key Players Ahead of AFC Playoffs
Mikey Whipwreck: A Wrestling Legend's Fight Against Post-Concussion Syndrome
26 seconds
Mikey Whipwreck: A Wrestling Legend's Fight Against Post-Concussion Syndrome
Exciting Changes to Icebox Map Set to Shift VALORANT Meta
1 min
Exciting Changes to Icebox Map Set to Shift VALORANT Meta
GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates Unity, Rejects Media Bias at Town Hall Meeting
2 mins
GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates Unity, Rejects Media Bias at Town Hall Meeting
UFC Fighter Chuck Liddell Requests Legal Separation Amidst Divorce Settlement
2 mins
UFC Fighter Chuck Liddell Requests Legal Separation Amidst Divorce Settlement
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign
2 mins
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign
South African Visionary, Ndou, Aims to Reform Political Landscape Amid Upcoming Elections
2 mins
South African Visionary, Ndou, Aims to Reform Political Landscape Amid Upcoming Elections
Sowore Calls for Unity, Criticizes 'Wicked Leaders' and Challenges President Tinubu to Join Marathon
2 mins
Sowore Calls for Unity, Criticizes 'Wicked Leaders' and Challenges President Tinubu to Join Marathon
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
3 mins
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
20 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app