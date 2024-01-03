Savant Capital Management Sets Foot in Florida with FirstWave Financial Acquisition

Illinois-based Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), Savant Capital Management, with a whopping $25 billion in assets under management (AUM), has broadened its horizon by inaugurating its maiden office in Florida. This significant move was made possible through the strategic acquisition of FirstWave Financial, a Satellite Beach RIA with an impressive $440 million in AUM.

Savant’s Strategic Acquisition and Expansion

The acquisition, which was finalized on the concluding day of 2023, forms an integral part of Savant’s expansive growth strategy and shrewd succession planning for FirstWave. Laura Chiesman, the dynamic leader of FirstWave, has now joined the ranks of Savant as a member owner. Joining her are three other influential FirstWave executives: Julie Allen, Robert DeVries, and Jamie Ostrander.

Florida: A Key Market for Savant

The CEO of Savant, Brent Brodeski, underscored the strategic significance of penetrating the Florida market. He acknowledged that a substantial number of Savant’s clients are winter residents of the Sunshine State, making it a key market for the firm. In the past year alone, Savant has successfully executed 11 partnerships and unfurled its banner in six states, culminating in a total of 39 offices dispersed across 15 states.

Savant’s Recent Acquisitions

Furthermore, Savant recently added to its portfolio by acquiring Bridgeworth Wealth Management in Alabama, which boasts $2.2 billion AUM. In a similar stride, Savant also acquired SwaimBrown Wealth Management, along with its associated tax and accounting firm Peay & Associates, thereby injecting another $146 million in AUM to its burgeoning portfolio.