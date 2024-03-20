Savannah Energy Expands Nigeria Footprint with $61.5M Oilfield Stake Acquisition

London-listed Savannah Energy has taken a significant step to consolidate its presence in the Nigerian oil sector by acquiring the remaining 49% stake in a southern Nigeria oilfield for $61.5 million, the company announced on Tuesday. The move not only demonstrates Savannah Energy's aggressive expansion strategy but also its confidence in the Nigerian energy market.
Strategic Acquisition Details
The deal, financed through debt arranged by Standard Bank of South Africa, involves Savannah paying $52 million in cash to China's Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration and Production Corporation for its stake in the Stubb Creek oil and gas field. Additionally, $9.5 million will be paid for the shares held by Jagal Energy. Through this acquisition, Savannah's subsidiary, Universal Energy Resources Limited, which already owns 51% and operates the field, will now fully own and control the asset. This strategic move secures more gas for sale to Savannah's Nigerian gas processing and distribution subsidiary, Accugas Limited, which supplies about a fifth of the gas used by Nigeria's power plants.
Implications for the Nigerian Energy Sector
This acquisition is significant for both Savannah Energy and the Nigerian energy sector. For Savannah, it solidifies its position as a key player in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, with increased control over its operations and a greater capacity to meet the growing demand for energy. For Nigeria, it represents continued foreign investment in its energy sector, which is crucial for the country's economic growth and energy security. The deal also highlights the attractiveness of the Nigerian energy sector to international investors, despite the challenges it faces.
Looking Ahead: Impact on Savannah's Operations
With full ownership of the Stubb Creek field, Savannah Energy is poised for significant operational synergies and efficiency improvements. The deal allows for greater flexibility in managing the field's production and ensures a steady supply of gas to Accugas Limited, potentially leading to expanded operations and increased power generation capacity for Nigeria. This acquisition could set a precedent for future investments and consolidation efforts within the Nigerian oil and gas sector, as companies seek to optimize their operations and investment portfolios in response to evolving market dynamics.
As Savannah Energy fully integrates the Stubb Creek oil and gas field into its operations, the company looks set to play an even more pivotal role in Nigeria's energy landscape. This acquisition not only strengthens Savannah's market position but also underscores the strategic importance of Nigeria's energy resources on a global scale. The deal is a testament to the potential of the Nigerian oil and gas sector and the confidence that international investors have in its future.